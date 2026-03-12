Africa needs 50 million new homes, but building is bad for the environment: how to finance ‘green’ solutions
Construction accounts for 39% of global carbon emissions, with concrete alone producing about 8% of the world’s greenhouse gases.
Africa faces a housing deficit of around 50 million homes, while its population is projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2050.
Green housing can reduce energy and water consumption, cut emissions, and use recycled or natural building materials.
But high upfront costs and weak financing mechanisms mean green homes remain largely inaccessible across much of the continent.
Researchers say stronger collaboration between development finance institutions, banks and governments is essential to scale sustainable housing.
The future of housing raises some serious environmental concerns. Construction has been of global carbon emissions, and the concrete industry alone is responsible for of the world’s greenhouse gases.
Solutions will be especially useful in Africa, because so much building still needs to be done. The continent’s population is from around 1.5 billion to an estimated 2.4 billion people by 2050. There’s already a of 50 million homes.
Green housing could be one of the solutions. are built using less energy and water, and with natural and often recycled resources. They are designed to use less water and power, and emit lower levels of greenhouse gases.
As sustainable housing , we have extensively the evolution of green housing. We’ve looked at how green homes are certified, and what kinds of policies support them. We’ve also investigated the barriers to financing green homes and looked into what’s preventing a transition to a green economy in real estate, building and construction.
set out to map how green housing developments are financed around the world.
We reviewed all global studies on green housing finance over a 20 year period (2003-2023). Our aim was to uncover the main financial instruments used by private green housing developers, and how these types of finance support sustainability in the construction sector.
Our research found that green housing finance products must address developmental targets, sustainability, cost, water and energy efficiency, materials, and climate change risk.
Sustainability concerns are rising globally. Home owners and developers have a role to play in the adoption of environmentally friendly building practices. Knowing more about green housing finance empowers housing stakeholders to go green.
Development finance institutions and commercial banks need to work more closely together to offer practical green housing loans. They also need to make sure that developers and individual home builders know about the benefits of and choices they have for going green.
The development finance gap
Green buildings deliver such as nature preservation and the environmentally efficient use of resources. They also reduce the carbon footprint created by environmentally unfriendly building materials like concrete. They stimulate local economies and small enterprises by driving new technology, specialised skills, and the use of locally sourced materials.
Countries in Africa want to mitigate climate change, adapt to it, reduce the cost of energy, and manage their dwindling resources, such as water. One way to achieve this is to make new housing projects more water and energy efficient. Climate finance is a significant way of funding green housing.
However, the financial tools that make this possible are limited and not accessible to all people. In Africa, as seen in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana, economically and ecologically viable cities seem out of reach. Green homes potentially reduce electricity and water bills over time. But their higher upfront costs make them for most people in these countries. Green homes can seem like a luxury rather than a necessity.
Very few green housing financing opportunities exist for developers and home owners. Financing is a . Africa has a US$1.4 trillion for global affordable housing. So, building sustainable housing is a lesser priority for many developers and African families who want to own property.
The problem is made worse by limited private sector involvement and a poor understanding of how green housing finance works. If green buildings are going to attract serious private investment, African governments need to show that affordable green housing is possible, and makes good business sense.
African countries are being left behind
that countries in Europe and Asia have a wide array of financial instruments to build green houses, such as credit, mortgages, loans and subsidies. There’s a commitment to sustainable housing from both the private and public sectors.
On the other hand, across many developing economies, the story is quite different. Our review showed that the only country on the African continent where green housing finance research has significantly emerged is South Africa.
In South Africa, green housing has mainly been built as a social intervention, funded in the form of donations from organisations like .
The South African government provides and . The International Finance Corporation (the largest development finance institution in the world) also works with some and to provide green housing finance.
But green housing affordability remains a massive problem across the rest of the continent.
What needs to happen next
Private and public actors must advocate for change in the financing sector to promote green housing projects across the African continent.
Environmental resource preservation is in the private and public interest. This means that there must be a shared language and agenda for cities in African countries. We propose that green building councils be set up across the continent. These councils can collaborate across countries, exchange knowledge and make sure that all countries in Africa have access to the same information about sustainable housing practices, expertise and materials.
Green building certification bodies must adopt and standardise local approaches to environmental sustainability. This should increase financial interest in African green housing markets.
, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, and , Professor and Acting Head of Department: Department of Finance and Investment Management,
This article is republished from under a Creative Commons license. Read the .