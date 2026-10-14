Africa should take selective approach to carbon removal technologies: Report

Carbon dioxide removal could create opportunities for climate finance, agriculture and employment, but projects must be assessed against local development needs and environmental risks, researchers say.

African countries should adopt a selective, location-specific approach to carbon dioxide removal (CDR), balancing opportunities to tackle climate change with their development priorities, according to a new report by the African Tech Futures Lab (ATFL), a network of African experts working on emerging technologies.

The report, The Future of Carbon Dioxide Removal in Africa: Feasibility, Opportunity, and the Choices Ahead , examines the growing role of carbon removal in climate policy, investment and early-stage projects across the continent.

Carbon dioxide removal involves taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and storing it for extended periods to help limit climate change.

According to the report, CDR could attract climate finance while supporting agricultural productivity, ecosystem restoration, waste management, employment and industrial development.

However, these benefits are not guaranteed. Projects must demonstrate who will benefit, how those benefits will be measured and whether carbon removal represents a better use of land, water, energy, biomass and capital than other development options.