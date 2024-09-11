Africa’s rain harvesters: Ethiopia’s rainwater initiative expands clean water access to millions

Ethiopia is turning to alternative water sources, including pond water harvesting, as a crucial strategy to cope with widespread water scarcity. Alongside traditional rooftop water harvesting, pond water collection is emerging as a vital source of potable water in the country.
According to recent reports from the Ethiopian Water Project, only 42 per cent of the population has access to clean drinking water, with a mere 11 per cent having access to adequate sanitation services. Over the past two decades, droughts have severely impacted many regions, leaving ponds, wells and streams either dry or dangerously shallow.
For millions of Ethiopians, especially those in rural areas, shallow water sources are often contaminated by human and animal waste, parasites and disease-causing organisms. As a result, waterborne illnesses like cholera and diarrhoea are leading causes of death among children under five.
The daily struggle to collect water has also contributed to low school attendance, with only 45 per cent of Ethiopian children enrolled in primary schools. Many rural children spend their days fetching water from distant springs, small streams and shallow wells, leaving little time for education.
To address these challenges, the Ministry of Water and Energy launched the national rainwater harvesting initiative, My Dam at My Door. This project has expanded access to clean water across the country, reaching nearly 70 per cent of the population.
Abraha Adugna, the state minister for water resources management, reported that over 4 million people have gained access to clean water through the initiative, bringing the total to 74.6 million.
With national clean water coverage now at 69.52 per cent, significant progress has been made in drought-stricken areas. The initiative is helping Ethiopia reduce reliance on depleting groundwater tables and failing piped water systems. Adugna emphasised the benefits of rainwater, noting its suitability as an alternative water source, especially when groundwater and traditional water supplies are polluted or unreliable.
“Rainwater provides a solution when water quality is compromised during the rainy season or when traditional water sources are far from communities. Water supplies can become polluted due to industrial or human wastes, or by the intrusion of minerals such as arsenic, salt (downstream area), or fluoride in the rift valley. Roof water is generally of good quality,” he stated. “Collecting and storing water near households improves accessibility and positively impacts health.”
Yilma Seleshi, a hydrologist at Addis Ababa University’s Technology Faculty, highlighted the role of water harvesting in Ethiopia's agricultural development. Communities can easily construct and manage water harvesting systems with minimal technical knowledge, provided the right techniques are chosen for each locality, he noted.
“Rainwater harvesting induces, collects, stores and conserves local surface runoff for agriculture in arid and semi-arid regions,” Seleshi explained.
The Ethiopian Water Technology Institute (EWTI) is promoting rooftop rainwater harvesting as part of the country’s broader water strategy. Getinet Getu, head of communications at the Ministry of Water and Energy, stated the institute supports the government’s effort to achieve universal water access by 2030, in line with United Nations-mandated Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation).
“The institute provides practical demonstrations for households, non-governmental organisations and local authorities on designing and implementing roof rainwater harvesting systems. This includes identifying appropriate sites for implementation, considering local conditions,” Getu said.
The Oromia Water and Energy Bureau is one of the regional administrations actively participating in rainwater harvesting projects. Over 9,600 water projects were completed last year, benefiting more than 2 million people, according to Planning and Monitoring Director Tajuddin Mohammed.
In the Sidama Region, similar projects have boosted water coverage to 60 per cent with the help of collaborations with institutions such as Hawassa University.
Tamene Hailu, director general of EWTI, stressed that rooftop rainwater harvesting offers a reliable alternative for households, particularly in areas with fluctuating water quality or access.
“In a conventional rooftop rainwater harvesting system, rainwater is collected from rooftops and stored in tanks or directed to artificial recharge systems. This water can be used immediately or stored for later use, helping households manage water shortages,” Hailu said.
A study by the Ministry of Water and Energy found that Ethiopia is better suited for rooftop rainwater harvesting over the pond technique, with over 95 per cent of the country being viable for this technique. In contrast, only 57 per cent of Ethiopia is suitable for pond rainwater harvesting, with areas receiving less than 200 mm of annual rainfall being particularly challenging for the latter method.
As Ethiopia continues to battle water scarcity, rainwater harvesting remains a critical component of its strategy to provide clean and sustainable water for its people.