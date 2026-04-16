As African cities adapt to climate risks, equity gaps come into focus

African cities currently contribute only a small share of global greenhouse gas emissions, but they are among the most vulnerable to climate change. Shifting rainfall patterns, rising temperature extremes and sea-level rise are already beginning to reshape urban life, with far-reaching direct and indirect impacts.

To cope with climate impacts, cities are increasingly turning to green–blue adaptation strategies, such as urban parks, wetland restoration and integrated flood management, to build climate resilience. While such adaptation measures can improve environmental conditions, they also risk deepening socio-spatial inequalities if not paired with inclusive housing and land-use policies, warns a new study published in the journal Nature Cities.

“Climate-friendly projects like parks and wetland restoration can unintentionally drive early-stage gentrification in African cities,” the study notes. This means that the influx of wealthier residents and capital leads to rising living costs and demographic shifts, often at the expense of pre-existing, lower-income communities.

The study found clear signs of this trend: Rising housing prices, higher household incomes, increased consumption levels and significant population growth in neighbourhoods where green–blue infrastructure was introduced. For instance, such projects raised housing prices by 13 per cent, making these areas more attractive. Cities that adopted these measures saw population growth of about 53 per cent, while incomes rose slightly (0.14 per cent).

In cities like Johannesburg, Addis Ababa and Nairobi, weak and fragmented regulations increased the risk of displacement, the study stated.

While these nature-based solutions improve flood protection, reduce urban heat and enhance local environments, they also make nearby areas more attractive — and less affordable — for long-time residents. Such nature-based adaptation interventions can make neighbourhoods more desirable, but also less accessible for lower-income groups.

The study explained how these socio-economic dynamics emerge not as coincidental phenomena but as collateral effects of urban environmental improvements.

The analysis draws on two decades of satellite imagery and socio-economic data from 5,503 cities and towns across 32 African countries, including Algeria, Nigeria and Uganda. Using robust statistical methods, the study isolates the impact of green–blue projects such as urban parks, restored wetlands and flood management systems on local neighbourhoods.

Satellite data provided a detailed map of where green–blue projects appeared, and linked socio-economic data showed how local communities changed over time. This combination allowed the researchers to make a strong case that the projects themselves, not just broader urban growth, were tied to the observed shifts.

While climate-resilient infrastructure can improve environmental conditions, it may also exacerbate socio-spatial inequality without equitable housing and land-use policies. The study, led by researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Peking University and New York University in China, called for building climate-resilient cities that are also socially just.

Without deliberate planning, investments aimed at protecting communities from climate harms risk pushing those same communities out, the authors warned.

The study offers key lessons for building climate-resilient cities. It urges policymakers and planners to address risks of gentrification and displacement at every stage of climate projects. Urban climate strategies must prioritise equity by promoting affordable housing and preventing displacement.

The study also calls on international funders and national governments to include strong social safeguards in climate finance. With careful and inclusive planning, climate investments can support both environmental sustainability and social justice, avoiding greater inequality and helping build more inclusive cities, it suggested.

These insights are significant as Africa’s urban population is set to double by 2050, rising from 700 million to 1.4 billion, with more than two-thirds of this growth concentrated in large cities.