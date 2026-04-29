Climate crisis could disrupt learning for 520 million students in Eastern and Southern Africa by 2050, warns UNICEF

Climate-related disasters have significantly disrupted education systems across Eastern and Southern Africa, affecting millions of children and creating long-term economic and social consequences.

According to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and global consulting firm Dalberg, 130 million children at preprimary, primary, and secondary levels experienced interruptions to their education between 2005 and 2024. These disruptions are projected to result in losses of future earnings ranging from US$120 billion to $140 billion. The scale of the problem is expected to grow even further if urgent action is not taken.

These impacts are expected to persist and compound over time. Without strengthened action to avert, minimise and address loss and damage, cumulative learning disruptions between 2025 and 2050 could affect an estimated 440 to 520 million children, leading to an additional US$260 to $380 billion of future earning losses.

Wrecked by climate change

The report, “Protecting Children’s Learning Futures: Quantifying Climate-Related Loss and Damage in Eastern and Southern Africa” sets out how climate events such as floods, droughts and cyclones are damaging school infrastructure, interrupting learning, and forcing many children out of education altogether.