The 55-member African Union (AU) has called for adoption of a world map that accurately displays the size of Africa, the world’s second-largest continent.

The bloc has backed the ‘Correct The Map’ campaign led by advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, according to Reuters. The campaign urges organisations to adopt the 2018 Equal Earth projection, which tries to reflect countries’ true sizes.

The AU has also criticised the Mercator Projection, which has been popular with mapmakers for nearly half a millennium, but which according to the AU has presented a falsified and inaccurate image of Africa.

AU Commission deputy chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi told Reuters that “It might seem to be just a map, but in reality, it is not.”

She added that the Mercator Projection fostered a false impression that Africa was “marginal,” despite being the world’s second-largest continent by area, with over a billion people. Such stereotypes influence media, education and policy, she said.

The AU’s critique of the Mercator Projection is only the latest in a series of attacks against the projection which have particularly intensified since the last century.

But who was the man behind this unique method of mapmaking?

The cartographer from Flanders

“Gerardus Mercator (or Gerard de Cremer to give him his real Flemish name) was born on 5 March 1512 in Rupelmonde, near Antwerp, Flanders (Belgium), the seventh child of the shoemaker Hubertus de Cremer and his wife, Emerentia It is thought that Gijsbrecht de Cremer, an uncle and chaplain, provided educational and financial assistance to such a large family,” writes Carlos van Caiiwenherghe, Former Head of Hydrographic Service, Belgium, in his 2005 paper, Gerardus Mercator Rupelmundanus: Cartographer & Renaissance Man.

Mercator attended school in Hertogenbosch today in the Netherlands but then in the Duchy of Brabant, before graduating with a Master’s degree from University of Louvain (in today’s Belgium) in 1532.

He left “a conservative, doctrinaire Louvaine in 1533 or 1534 for the more liberal pastures of Antwerp, then a richly cultured city which was also the centre of typography in Western Europe”, writes van Caiiwenherghe.

A few years later, he returned to Louvain where he embarked on his career as a cartographer. It was the Age of Discovery. European seafarers fanned out in ships across the world’s oceans, looking for new lands. Mercator intended to “work with more practical people skilled in helping him to map a world awakened by numerous discoveries by mariners around the globe”, as per van Caiiwenherghe.

The Mercator Projection

Mercator hit upon a unique way to represent the planet earth, a sphere, as accurately as he could on a flat sheet of paper.

An article by University College Oxford describes the attempt: “Now called the Mercator projection, his system straightened out the meridian lines on a globe, meaning that land masses were stretched east-west, more prominently the further from the equator they are. To combat the way this deformed their shape, Mercator imposed a proportionate stretching along the north-south lines.”

It was in August 1569 that Mercator’s world map titled Nova et aucta orbis terrae descriptio ad usum navigantium emendate accommodate or “New and More Complete Representation of the Terrestrial Globe Properly Adapted for Use in Navigation” was published.

“The projection allows sailors to navigate following rhumb lines (or loxodromes), as these always appear on the map as straight lines, with the curvature of the earth taken into account. Mercator had found a way to transfer a 3D object onto a 2D plane,” notes the Oxford article.