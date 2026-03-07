International Women’s Day 2026: Fishing along Kenya’s coast was largely a male preserve; but change is now being felt

“One key component of the energy-saving stoves that are now being used for boiling sardines is that it increases communities’ access to affordable, reliable renewable and clean energy. Through this, communities will use less or little wood fuel and charcoal. As such it will not only protect the vegetation cover and woodlands and increase biodiversity, it is a climate action that will reduce the greenhouse gases which cause global warming and climate change,” said one of the community leaders, Kai Mtoro.

“We take charge of the business after landing the fish from processing to handling the money. Even my husband who goes fishing, leaves everything to me — including budgeting for food, school requirements and other household needs.

“The only value addition we do is boiling and drying. There was a time we tried adding spices, making it ready to eat; but that didn’t work because of failing to meet the quality standards as required by the Kenya Bureau of Standards,” she added.

However, to ensure quality of what they do in the processing, Hafifa said one of the key requirements is personal hygiene and since many have put up sheds for shelter, they make sure that the space is clean and all the materials used for the work are washed and sanitation is maintained.

On a good day, Hafifa makes up to Ksh10,000 (about US$80) and to grow her business, she is planning to get a bigger boat.

Hafifa represents coastal women who have fully embraced fisheries as an enterprise, doubling it with sustainable use of marine resources through conservation and climate action.

Studies show that sardines are rich in protein, calcium, and essential micronutrients. Sardines play a vital role in preventing malnutrition in coastal and inland Kenya.

Women in small-scale fisheries

In Bodo, Mwatime Mohamed, Kwale Women in Small Scale Fisheries says women who venture in the fisheries space are still not getting much attention in terms of support for empowerment.

“Traditionally, fishing is a preserve for men and that, I believe, is why all the support in fisheries is male-oriented. The women can also go to the deep sea and bring fish, rather than just waiting by the beach to buy from fishers,” she said.

Some left regular employment when they felt it was no longer reliable and one such case is that of Mwanatumu Makopo, Secretary of Mwembe Beach Management Unit (BMU) and Bidii Women Group in Msambweni. Her journey into fisheries began almost by accident.

“I used to work in the hotel industry where I rose to the position of a general manager,” she recalls. “Through that, I met many people in the blue economy sector and developed an interest in what happens in the sea. My mother was also a fish dealer, and I learned the ropes from her.”

Leaving formal employment to venture into the fish trade wasn’t easy, but Mwanatumu has no regrets. “Being a fishmonger is not a small thing,” she insists. “It requires training and financial literacy. You can take a loan, buy freezers, and expand, even sell as a wholesaler, because the value chain is wider and lucrative too.”

She has benefitted from a financial management training by Equity Bank and Community Action for Nature Conservation (CANCO), a national Non-Governmental Organization.

“It’s not about having money; it’s about knowing how to spend it wisely. I’ve learned the importance of saving and keeping records. My account was dormant for years but got the nudge after this training and I immediately sent money to it,” she said.

Mwanatumu says with advances in technology, women should not be left behind, adding that the next step should be digitisation, teaching women how to use digital platforms to reach new markets. “If we can digitise our businesses, we’ll greatly expand our customer base.”

The marine ecosystem is not just about fisheries and as Mwatime Mohamed pointed out, the women in their quest to partake of the proceeds coming from the sea, realised all will not be well without having a healthy environment.

Mwatime, a member of the Bodo BMU and fish dealer, represents another face of transformation, one that links conservation with commerce.

“Traditionally, fishing and sea-related work were a preserve of men,” she explains. “But through empowerment and the establishment of BMUs, we women realised it was time to take more active roles.”

Beyond selling fish, Mwatime and her group engage in mangrove restoration and seaweed farming, initiatives that contribute to ecosystem health while generating income. “We’ve planted thousands of mangroves,” she says proudly. “Some organisations even buy seedlings from us, turning conservation into an income-generating activity.”

With CANCO’s support and insights from organizations like Coast Women In Fisheries Enterprise (CWIFE), a company that is also involved in advocacy, these women have learned about value addition and hygiene, reducing post-harvest losses and improving the quality of their products. “We used to get just a few kilos of fish and rushed to fry them for sale locally; now, some of us have become fish dealers, buying tons of fish and sell even outside the county,” Mwatime says.

At the heart of these initiatives is Mercy Mghanga, Director of CWIFE, a tireless advocate for women in fisheries. Her message to the women in the fisheries sector is brief but to the point, highlighting a critical issue about fish quality control. She describes it as one of the biggest barriers preventing Kenyan fish from accessing lucrative international markets.

“The hygiene standards across the value chain are low,” she says. “From fishing vessels to nets and handling, we need to ensure proper sanitation. Even the women handling fish must meet health standards. Currently, we can’t export to the European Union because of poor quality control.”

Mercy calls for stronger policies and more accountability. “Funds meant for fishers, like those from the World Bank, often end up benefiting a few influential individuals instead of the actual fishers and we must call this out,” she says.

Through her experience in the fisheries enterprises including her role in formulating policies to drive the industry, Mercy believes the solution lies in continued training, exposure, and practical empowerment.