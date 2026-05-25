Investing 15% of Africa’s health budgets in R&D could add $668 billion to GDP and create 4.56 million jobs by 2044: Report

A new report by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Team Europe highlights the enormous economic potential of investing in health research and development (R&D) across the continent.

The report, Investing in Health R&D: Africa’s Next Economic Growth Frontier, was launched at an official side event of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

It argues that stronger investment in health R&D could generate an additional $668 billion in GDP across Africa over the next 20 years.

Despite being home to nearly 19 per cent of the world’s population, Africa currently accounts for only 1.1 per cent of global R&D investment.

According to the report, this gap represents not only a scientific challenge but also a missed economic opportunity. Countries that invest significantly in research and innovation generally experience faster economic growth, attract private investment, create skilled employment opportunities and strengthen industrial competitiveness. Africa’s low investment levels, therefore, continue to limit its economic potential.

Recognising the importance of research-driven development, the African Union in 2007 urged member states to allocate at least 1 per cent of GDP to R&D. Nearly 20 years later, however, the continent’s average spending remains only 0.45 per cent of GDP, well below the global average of 1.7 per cent. Fewer than 10 African countries spend more than 0.6 per cent of GDP on R&D, while South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt together account for almost two-thirds of the continent’s total R&D expenditure.