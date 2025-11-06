Kenya, Uganda landslide toll rises as climate-amplified rainfall wreaks havoc in East Africa

The death toll from deadly landslides in western Kenya and eastern Uganda continues to climb above 50, underscoring how climate-amplified rainfall is reshaping disaster risk across East Africa’s fragile highlands. In Kenya’s Elgeyo Marakwet County, at least 34 people have died following a series of mudslides triggered by heavy rains, with several others reported missing.

Across the border in neighbouring eastern Uganda, a similar disaster has claimed over 20 lives with dozens unaccounted for, even as communities continue to grapple with grief and destruction. In both cases, scores remain hospitalised, even as search and rescue missions continue in earnest.

Speaking to local press in Kenya, Margret Kiptoo, a survivor of the tragedy, recalled how her sleep was cut short by the heavy rains, which swept away and killed her entire family.

“What happened to me moments before the rescue is shattering. The entire family was swept downhill, and I found myself trapped between huge rocks. I survived drowning. My three children and husband are among the missing people two days later,” said Kiptoo, describing how an entire escarpment on which several households were built was cut off, sending families downhill in a valley full of water.

Consolata Chemtai, yet another survivor, said: “My husband, three children and their grandmother and grandfather were all swept and trapped in mud. All are among those declared dead from the tragedy. I am still in shock and completely traumatised by this phenomenon that has left a trail of deaths and destructions.”

Survivors on the Ugandan side have equally shared terrifying accounts of what happened when multiple landslides struck their mountainous region in the last days of October. Uganda Red Cross has reported that at least 20 people have lost their lives on the eastern part of the country, even as rescue teams continue searching for over 20 others reported missing.

Scientists and conservationists have warned that landslides and other environment-related tragedies are not isolated events, but part of a growing pattern driven by vagaries of climate change. The Kenya Metrological Department has warned of prolonged heavy rains in the highlands, linking the intensity to Indian Ocean warming, El Niño cycles and global temperature rise, which are saturating soils and destabilising slopes.

Edward Muriuki, the acting director of Kenya Meteorological Department said East Africa is experiencing longer and heavier rainy seasons, with precipitation levels exceeding historical averages.

“The ongoing surge in extreme weather events is turning mountain escarpments and other saturated grounds into ticking geological time bombs. Elgeyo Marakwet, for instance, is along the Great Rift Valley escarpment, which is a region of steep slopes and fragile soils,” said Muriuki, adding that the fragile terrain consists of weathered volcanic rocks and loose sediment, which easily give way under prolonged saturation.

Historically, the Elgeyo Marakwet area has witnessed recurring landslides, from 2010, where 14 lives were lost. The following year in 2011, 11 more fatalities were reported. The case was almost same in 2012, with 16 deaths reported as well as the recent one of 2020 that killed 17 and several others reported missing.

Simon Onywere, a geospatial scientist from Kenyatta University, was among a team of environmental scientist who carried out a study in the escarpment and the region in general slightly over a decade ago, declaring it unfit for human settlement.

The scholar said the latest disaster adds to this grim tally, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures to save lives. Onywere added that beyond geology and climate, human activities have amplified the risk. Vices such as deforestation, unregulated hillside farming and settlement on steep slopes have stripped natural vegetation that stabilises soil.

“Critical water towers such as Embobut Forest and Cherangany Hills have been degraded by destructive human activities such as logging and grazing, leaving slopes bare and vulnerable. Another challenge is poor land-use planning and lack of enforcement have allowed homes to sprout in high-risk zones, setting the stage for repeated tragedies,” said Onywere, echoing the sentiments of other environmental scientists and meteorological experts who have sounded the alarm.

Several experts have voiced their concerns, with some of the mainstream consensus on the way forward advocating for a multi-pronged approach that includes resettlement programs for communities in high-risk zones. One other key recommendation has been the reforestation and soil conservation to restore natural buffers and putting in place early warning systems and community preparedness initiatives.

“It also high time for climate adaptation policies to be integrated into national development plans. As climate change continues to accelerate, East Africa’s vulnerability to landslides will only deepen unless urgent action is taken by governments and development partners,” said Onywere, adding that the mudslide tragedies across East Africa serve as a stark reminder that the intersection of climate, geology, and human choices is creating a perfect storm of disaster risk.