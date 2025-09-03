Over 500 days of siege: Women and girls in Sudan’s El Fasher face starvation, violence and death

Women and girls trapped in the besieged Sudanese city of El Fasher are facing what UN Women has described as “death by missiles, starvation, daily violations, and rape” after more than 500 days without sustained humanitarian access.

In a statement released this week, the United Nations agency warned that famine-level conditions, indiscriminate bombardment and sexual violence are pushing civilians in North Darfur into “bitter and painful suffering”. For the past three weeks alone, the United Nations has recorded at least 125 civilian deaths in El Fasher, including reports of summary executions, though the real toll is feared to be far higher.

Since fighting erupted in April 2023, more than 600,000 people have been displaced from El Fasher and surrounding camps. Inside the city, families are now surviving on animal feed and tree leaves after food stocks ran out and aid convoys were repeatedly blocked or attacked.