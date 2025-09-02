Urgent need to unlock investment in Southern Africa’s critical minerals to meet surging global demand: Report

There is an urgent need to unlock investment for Southern Africa’s critical minerals sector to meet surging global demand for clean energy and low-carbon technologies, a new report launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Johannesburg, South Africa pointed out.

This comes at a time when the world is hit by China’s export ban in April on medium and heavy rare earth elements, disrupting the supply chain of permanent magnets used in electronic goods, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Produced in collaboration with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), with McKinsey & Company as knowledge partner, and under the Forum’s Securing Minerals for the Energy Transition initiative (SMET), the report identifies key financing gaps facing the region and showcases concrete case studies that can inform efforts to accelerate investment, drive inclusive local growth and position Southern Africa as a cornerstone of the global energy transition.

The report titled Investing in Southern Africa’s Critical Minerals: A Global Imperative for the Energy Transition focuses on 10 countries: Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole holds nearly 30 per cent of known global reserves of critical minerals key to low-carbon technologies — including copper, cobalt, lithium, graphite, manganese, chromium, vanadium and platinum-group metals.

Despite this potential, Africa currently attracts less than 10 per cent of global exploration spending, revealing a stark gap between potential and capital flows.