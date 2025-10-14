2025 floods have altered the very ‘foundation’ of Punjab’s agriculture: its soil structure

Read Down To Earth's entire reportage from Punjab in the aftermath of the 2025 floods here

The recent floods in Punjab have completely changed the agricultural landscape of the state. Analysis of soil samples from flood-affected areas by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has found that while red silt from the Himalayan foothills has increased mineral content in some areas, it has also disrupted the soil’s nutritional balance, creating hardpans, threatening the productivity of upcoming Rabi crops.

PAU Vice Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said the floods have altered the very “foundation” of Punjab’s agriculture: its soil structure. He said the soil from the mountains may contain some useful minerals, but it has disrupted the state’s basic soil balance.

He said the university has sent special teams to the affected districts to collect soil samples and guide farmers about corrective measures to normalise the situation before Rabi sowing.

Rajiv Sikka of the Department of Soil Science at PAU conducted soil tests in villages of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, and Patiala districts. The results revealed significant variations in the depth, texture, and structure of silt at different locations. Some fields had deposits of over a metre thick, while others had thinner layers. Soil textures ranged from sandy to fine loam, and most locations were alkaline. Electrical conductivity was generally low, indicating no significant risk of salinity.

According to Sikka, the soil’s organic carbon content was encouragingly high, averaging over 0.75 per cent, while Punjab’s normal level is 0.5 per cent. Some samples even exceeded one per cent. However, areas with a higher sandy layer recorded lower carbon content. Phosphorus and potash levels varied by location, while micronutrients like iron and manganese were significantly higher than normal. This increase is believed to be due to the iron-rich sand particles carried by floodwaters.

Research Director Azar Singh Dhatt explained that in many locations, the surface and deeper layers of soil have developed hardness, which can hinder water percolation and plant root growth. He recommended “deep tillage” in areas with heavy soil, while in areas with light soil, silt and clay should be thoroughly mixed to prevent the formation of layers.

Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Agricultural Extension Education, urged farmers to incorporate organic matter such as cow dung, poultry manure, and green manure into the soil. This will improve soil structure, increase microbial activity, and promote better plant root growth. He also emphasised avoiding burning paddy straw and incorporating it into the soil to increase fertility.

Advisory for Rabi season

PAU has advised farmers to adhere to the recommended fertiliser dosages. For wheat and other crops, it is recommended to spray two per cent urea per acre (4 kg urea dissolved in 200 litres of water) 40-50 days after sowing. If symptoms of manganese deficiency are observed in wheat and berseem (Egyptian clover), a foliar spray of 0.5 per cent manganese sulphate (0.5 kg per acre in 100 litres of water) is recommended and repeated after a week.

Gosal stated that the floods have certainly affected the current and upcoming crop cycles, but if proper soil management is implemented in time, this crisis can be turned into an opportunity.

He added that through coordinated testing, nutrient management, and community awareness, the PAU is committed to restoring the state’s soil fertility and resilience with the help of farmers.