Adaptive agriculture: How lengthy supply chains, poor value addition & lack of economies of scale impede Indian farmers’ journey to climate-resilience

“Sustainable agriculture enhances the resilience of both farmers and farming, while farmer producer organisations (FPOs) can be an important vehicle for promoting them,” says Yogesh Dwivedi, chief executive officer of Madhya Bharat Consortium of Farmer Producers Company Limited. The role of FPOs is particularly important in India’s agricultural sector, which is dominated by small and marginal farmers. These farmers produce 70 per cent of vegetables and over 50 per cent of fruits and cereals but face challenges in marketing their produce due to lengthy supply chains, poor value addition and lack of economies of scale. Both the Union and state governments have therefore been promoting formation of FPOs. The efforts have culminated in a 2020 scheme to establish and promote 10,000 FPOs by 2027-28, with a budget of Rs 6,865 crore. In 2023, the Union Ministry of Cooperation launched National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) to bolster the marketing of organic produce through cooperatives. It has also launched a brand, “Bharat Organics”, and aims to share up to 50 per cent of profits with farmers. While promising, the success of this initiative remains to be seen.