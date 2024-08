Based on the principles of NICRA, Maharashtra launched the Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA). With a budget of Rs 4,000 crore—70 per cent of which Maharashtra received as a loan from the World Bank—it is touted as the biggest climate-resilient agriculture project in the country and aims to enhance the resilience of 1.9 million farmers and 2.6 million ha in 16 rainfed, drought-prone, farmer-suicide prone, salinity-affected districts in the first phase from 2018 to 2024. The government established a separate unit to implement POCRA, which has more than 800 members and receives additional support from 7,000 officials from the agriculture department. “The programme focuses on interventions related to water security, protected cultivation in shade-houses, promotion of agri-enterprises like sericulture and agribusiness activities to strengthen value chains, by providing subsidies to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT),” says Vijay Kolekar, agronomist and soil science specialist, department of agriculture, Maharashtra.