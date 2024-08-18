Adaptive agriculture: Why Indian farmers need to go organic & natural

Analysts say the progress is slow because of challenges in transition due to the lack of a level playing field and of an overall support system, negligible budget, poor availability of quality inputs, labour-intensive and time-consuming nature of organic and natural farming, ineffectiveness of the recommended package of practices in different ground-level scenarios, and market-related challenges to get fair and remunerative prices. “Often, farmers find it difficult to prepare organic and bio-inputs due to lack of knowledge and availability of inputs, and due to the time and labour needed for it. Bio-input resource centres being set up under the National Mission on Natural Farming should try to bridge this gap by making the organic and bio-inputs readily available to farmers,” says GV Ramanajaneyulu, director, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, a resource organisation in Hyderabad. The Union budget for 2024-25 reiterates setting up of 10,000 bio-input resource centres. It also announces the inclusion of 10 million farmers in natural farming in the next two years, supported by certification and branding.