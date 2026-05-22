Agroforestry is a climate-resilient solution for India’s cotton farmers

Cotton cultivation in India—especially in rain-fed regions such as Vidarbha (Maharashtra), parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Western Odisha—is facing an unprecedented crisis. Cotton farmers, most of them small and marginal, are becoming increasingly vulnerable due to climate change, ecological degradation, rising costs, and unstable markets. For decades, cotton was promoted as a profitable commercial crop. But in rain-fed areas, the reality has turned distressingly grim. Farmers struggle to cope with recurring crop failures, mounting debt, and uncertain livelihoods.

India has over five million cotton farmers, a large proportion of who cultivate under rain-fed conditions. Unlike irrigated agriculture, rain-fed cotton depends entirely on timely and well-distributed monsoon rainfall. Unfortunately, climate change has disrupted these patterns significantly. Delayed monsoons, prolonged dry spells, sudden heavy downpours, heat waves, and unseasonal rains have all severely hit cotton productivity. In many regions, cotton either fails to germinate due to inadequate rainfall or suffers damage during flowering and boll formation due to moisture stress and rising temperatures.

The situation is becoming more alarming because cotton farming in India has evolved into a highly input-intensive, commercialised system. Farmers are heavily dependent on expensive hybrid or Bt cotton seeds, chemical fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides, irrigation, and hired labour. The rising cost of inputs has sharply increased the cost of cultivation. Meanwhile, cotton prices remain volatile and often fail to provide adequate returns.

In rain-fed regions like Vidarbha, where cotton mono-cropping dominates, the ecological sustainability of farming has weakened considerably. Excessive use of chemicals has degraded soil fertility, reduced soil organic carbon, destroyed beneficial microorganisms, and increased pest resistance. Repeated pest attacks, such as pink bollworm, have further intensified vulnerability. Farmers often respond by applying more pesticides, raising production costs while damaging both ecological and human health.

Debt, distress, and a deadly spiral

The most tragic dimension of the cotton crisis is the growing indebtedness of farmers. Most small and marginal farmers lack sufficient savings or institutional credit. As a result, they frequently borrow from local moneylenders, traders, microfinance agencies, or private lenders—often at high interest rates—to purchase seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.