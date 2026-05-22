Agroforestry is a climate-resilient solution for India’s cotton farmers

Cotton cultivation in India—especially in rain-fed regions such as Vidarbha (Maharashtra), parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Western Odisha—is facing an unprecedented crisis. Cotton farmers, most of them small and marginal, are becoming increasingly vulnerable due to climate change, ecological degradation, rising costs, and unstable markets. For decades, cotton was promoted as a profitable commercial crop. But in rain-fed areas, the reality has turned distressingly grim. Farmers struggle to cope with recurring crop failures, mounting debt, and uncertain livelihoods.
India has over five million cotton farmers, a large proportion of who cultivate under rain-fed conditions. Unlike irrigated agriculture, rain-fed cotton depends entirely on timely and well-distributed monsoon rainfall. Unfortunately, climate change has disrupted these patterns significantly. Delayed monsoons, prolonged dry spells, sudden heavy downpours, heat waves, and unseasonal rains have all severely hit cotton productivity. In many regions, cotton either fails to germinate due to inadequate rainfall or suffers damage during flowering and boll formation due to moisture stress and rising temperatures.
The situation is becoming more alarming because cotton farming in India has evolved into a highly input-intensive, commercialised system. Farmers are heavily dependent on expensive hybrid or Bt cotton seeds, chemical fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides, irrigation, and hired labour. The rising cost of inputs has sharply increased the cost of cultivation. Meanwhile, cotton prices remain volatile and often fail to provide adequate returns.
In rain-fed regions like Vidarbha, where cotton mono-cropping dominates, the ecological sustainability of farming has weakened considerably. Excessive use of chemicals has degraded soil fertility, reduced soil organic carbon, destroyed beneficial microorganisms, and increased pest resistance. Repeated pest attacks, such as pink bollworm, have further intensified vulnerability. Farmers often respond by applying more pesticides, raising production costs while damaging both ecological and human health.
The most tragic dimension of the cotton crisis is the growing indebtedness of farmers. Most small and marginal farmers lack sufficient savings or institutional credit. As a result, they frequently borrow from local moneylenders, traders, microfinance agencies, or private lenders—often at high interest rates—to purchase seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.
When crops fail due to drought, pest infestation, market fluctuations, or climate shocks, farmers cannot repay their debts. This pushes them into a vicious cycle of poverty and financial insecurity. In many cotton-growing regions, agrarian distress has become closely linked to farmer suicides and distress migration. Vidarbha, in particular, has repeatedly witnessed tragic cases of suicide linked to debt, crop failure, and lack of institutional support.
The absence of effective compensation mechanisms deepens the crisis further. Crop insurance schemes often fail to adequately compensate small farmers due to delays, procedural complexities, or poor loss assessment. Government compensation packages are frequently insufficient and inaccessible to vulnerable households. Consequently, farming families continue to suffer from economic uncertainty and social distress.
Migration has also emerged as a major coping mechanism. During crop failure, rural families move seasonally to cities, brick kilns, construction sites, and industrial areas in search of wage labor. This disrupts children’s education, weakens family structures, and increases exploitation of migrant workers, especially women and children.
In this difficult context, cotton-based agroforestry has emerged as a promising, climate-resilient alternative for cotton farmers. Cotton-based agroforestry means integrating cotton cultivation with trees, bamboo, fodder species, fruit plants, medicinal plants, and other multipurpose vegetation on the same farmland. Instead of depending entirely on a single crop, farmers diversify their systems by adding tree-based components.
The importance of this approach lies in its ability to reduce ecological and economic risks while restoring environmental sustainability. Under monocropping, farmers depend solely on cotton for their annual income. If cotton fails due to climate stress or market collapse, farmers lose everything. Agroforestry reduces that risk by creating multiple sources of income.
Even when cotton yields decline, trees continue to provide economic returns in the form of timber, fruits, bamboo, fodder, fuelwood, medicinal plants, lac, honey, and non-timber forest products. Thus, agroforestry acts as a safety net during agricultural distress and enhances long-term livelihood security.
One major advantage of cotton-based agroforestry is ecological restoration. Mono-cropping has severely degraded soil health in many cotton-growing regions. Continuous cotton cultivation, along with excessive chemical use, has reduced soil fertility and weakened the land’s natural regenerative capacity.
Trees integrated into farming systems help restore soil health in multiple ways. Leaf litter decomposes into organic matter, improving soil structure and increasing nutrient availability. Tree roots bind the soil and reduce erosion caused by heavy rainfall and runoff. Nitrogen-fixing trees such as gliricidia and subabul naturally enrich soil fertility and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers.
Agroforestry systems also improve soil moisture retention—extremely important in rain-fed agriculture. Trees enhance water infiltration and reduce evaporation losses. This creates better moisture conditions for crops during dry periods. In drought-prone areas like Vidarbha and Western Odisha, moisture conservation can significantly improve crop resilience.
Species such as bamboo, teak, drumstick, custard apple, mango, gliricidia, and indigenous fodder trees can be integrated along field boundaries, farm bunds, or within agricultural landscapes. These species not only support ecological restoration but also provide economic and nutritional benefits to rural households.
Climate change is expected to intensify further in the coming decades. Rising temperatures and erratic rainfall will continue to threaten cotton productivity in rain-fed areas. Agroforestry helps reduce climate-related risks by creating protective microclimates around crops. Trees reduce wind velocity, regulate temperature, conserve soil moisture, and provide shade that protects crops from heat stress.
Another major challenge is excessive pesticide use. Continuous chemical application has increased pest resistance while harming pollinators, beneficial insects, birds, soil organisms, and human health. Cotton-based agroforestry encourages ecological pest management by creating habitats for birds and beneficial insects that naturally control pests.
Diversified farming systems also reduce dependence on external inputs. Fodder trees lower livestock feed costs, while nitrogen-fixing species reduce fertiliser requirements. As input costs decline, farmers become less dependent on loans and external markets, improving economic sustainability.
Cotton-based agroforestry creates year-round livelihood opportunities beyond seasonal crop cultivation. Activities such as nursery development, tree planting, pruning, fruit harvesting, bamboo processing, honey collection, fodder management, and value addition generate local employment.
Women, in particular, benefit significantly. Tree-based farming supports women’s involvement in fuelwood collection, fodder management, medicinal plant processing, fruit marketing, and household nutrition. Agroforestry also contributes to nutritional security through diversified food sources like fruits, nuts, vegetables, and traditional forest foods.
In tribal and rain-fed regions, agroforestry can strengthen community-based enterprises linked to bamboo, lac, tamarind, honey, leaf plates, medicinal plants, and non-timber forest produce. Such diversified livelihoods reduce economic vulnerability and strengthen local economies.
While cotton-based agroforestry holds immense potential, farmers face significant challenges in adopting such systems. These include lack of technical knowledge, delayed economic returns from trees, poor market access, restrictive transit regulations, and limited institutional support—all of which discourage investment in tree-based farming.
Strong policy support and institutional convergence are therefore essential. Government programs such as MGNREGA, watershed development schemes, the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, Forest Rights Act-based livelihood initiatives, and CSR-funded climate programs can all play a role in expanding agroforestry. Additionally, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, NGOs, research institutions, and Panchayati Raj Institutions are key to promoting agroforestry models suited to rain-fed cotton regions.
To scale up cotton-based agroforestry, critical interventions include training, community nurseries, financial incentives, market linkages, ecological farming practices, and climate-resilient extension services.
The future of cotton farming in India cannot rely solely on chemical-intensive monocropping—a system that deepens debt, accelerates ecological degradation, and heightens climate vulnerability. A transition toward diversified, ecological, and climate-resilient farming is urgently needed.
Cotton-based agroforestry offers a sustainable pathway to restore ecological balance, improve soil fertility, conserve water, enhance biodiversity, reduce input costs, and strengthen livelihood security. More importantly, it provides hope and resilience to millions of cotton farmers trapped in cycles of poverty, debt, and uncertainty.
For rainfed cotton-growing regions such as Vidarbha and Western Odisha, agroforestry is not merely an environmental intervention. It is a survival strategy, a livelihood security mechanism, and a pathway to dignity, resilience, and sustainable rural development in the era of climate change.
Chitta Ranjan Pani is an independent researcher on livelihood, natural resource governance and mental health
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth