Agroforestry offers a sustainable pathway for small and marginal farmers in India’s rain-fed regions

Recognising the importance of tree-based farming systems, India became one of the first countries in the world to adopt a National Agroforestry Policy in 2014. The policy aimed to increase tree cover outside forests, improve farmers’ incomes, strengthen ecological security, and promote climate-resilient agriculture. This policy was particularly important because nearly 60 per cent of Indian agriculture is rain-fed and highly vulnerable to climate variability.

Landscapes under ecological stress

The relevance of agroforestry becomes even more critical in drought-prone and rain-fed regions such as Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Western Odisha. Vidarbha has witnessed severe agrarian distress over the years due to recurring droughts, declining groundwater levels, monocropping of cotton, rising cultivation costs, and unstable market conditions. Similarly, districts such as Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, and Nabarangpur in Western Odisha frequently experience droughts, land degradation, soil erosion, migration, and declining agricultural productivity.

Most farmers in these regions are small and marginal cultivators who depend almost entirely on rain-fed farming systems. Their ability to absorb climate shocks remains extremely limited. Crop failure due to erratic rainfall often results in indebtedness, food insecurity, distress migration, and social vulnerability.

Agroforestry as a natural shield

One of the major ecological benefits of agroforestry is soil conservation. Tree roots bind the soil and reduce topsoil erosion during heavy rainfall. Leaf litter from trees decomposes into organic matter, improving soil fertility, microbial activity, and soil structure. Agroforestry systems also increase soil organic carbon, which is essential for long-term agricultural productivity.

In the hilly and undulating regions of Western Odisha, soil erosion during monsoon rains is a major environmental concern. Agroforestry systems involving contour plantations, bamboo strips, fruit trees, and nitrogen-fixing species help stabilise slopes and reduce runoff. Similarly, in Vidarbha, integrating species such as neem, bamboo, mango, drumstick, teak, custard apple, and subabul into farming systems improves soil health and reduces land degradation.

Water conservation and groundwater recharge

Another important contribution of agroforestry is improving water retention capacity and groundwater recharge. Trees help rainwater infiltrate deeper into the soil instead of flowing away as surface runoff. This improves soil moisture and helps recharge underground aquifers. In rain-fed agriculture, moisture conservation is extremely important because crops frequently fail during prolonged dry spells.

Agroforestry systems create microclimates that reduce evaporation and maintain humidity around crops. Research by CIFOR-ICRAF on ecosystem services and biodiversity highlights that trees help protect waterways, reduce drought impacts, and improve water regulation. In many tribal and rural areas of Odisha, traditional agroforestry systems historically maintained local ecological balance and protected water sources. Reviving these systems can play a significant role in climate adaptation and drought resilience.

Biodiversity conservation through tree-based farming

Agroforestry contributes significantly to biodiversity conservation. Monocropping systems often reduce ecological diversity and increase vulnerability to pests, diseases, and climatic stress. In contrast, agroforestry creates habitats for birds, pollinators, beneficial insects, and soil microorganisms.

Mixed tree-crop systems strengthen ecological resilience and restore natural food chains. Biodiversity conservation is especially important in tribal and forest-fringe regions where local communities depend on forests and ecosystems for food, medicine, fuelwood, and cultural practices. Indigenous species such as mahua, tamarind, kusum, sal, bamboo, mango, jackfruit, moringa, and neem are particularly valuable because they are naturally adapted to local climatic conditions and support both ecology and livelihoods.

Livelihood diversification and rural security

For small and marginal farmers, livelihood diversification is one of the greatest advantages of agroforestry. Climate change often causes crop failure, but trees continue to provide economic returns even during adverse conditions. Farmers can earn additional income from timber, fruits, fodder, fuelwood, medicinal plants, bamboo, honey, leaf plates, tamarind, mahua, and other non-timber forest products.