Agroforestry offers a sustainable pathway for small and marginal farmers in India’s rain-fed regions

Climate change has emerged as one of the greatest challenges facing humanity in the 21st century. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, floods, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and declining agricultural productivity are affecting millions of people across the globe. Small and marginal farmers are among the worst affected because their livelihoods depend directly on climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, forests, and water resources. In rain-fed regions like Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Western Odisha, where farming is already vulnerable due to uncertain rainfall, poor soil fertility, and frequent crop failure, climate change has intensified rural distress, indebtedness, migration, and ecological degradation.
In this context, agroforestry has emerged globally as one of the most effective, sustainable, and climate-resilient land-use systems. Agroforestry refers to the deliberate integration of trees with crops, livestock, and farming systems on the same land management unit. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), agroforestry provides environmental, economic, and social benefits by combining agricultural production with ecological restoration. Unlike monocropping systems that exhaust soil and increase ecological vulnerability, agroforestry creates a balanced relationship between agriculture and the environment. It strengthens ecological stability while also improving livelihood security for farming communities.
Globally, agroforestry is increasingly recognised as a nature-based solution to climate change. Trees in farming systems absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through carbon sequestration, thereby helping reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The CIFOR-ICRAF highlights that agroforestry systems help build soil organic carbon, regulate local microclimates, conserve biodiversity, and improve resilience against climatic shocks. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and several international agencies have also recognised agroforestry as a key strategy for climate adaptation, restoration of degraded landscapes, and food security enhancement.
Agriculture itself contributes significantly to GHG emissions due to excessive use of chemical fertilisers, deforestation, and monocropping systems. Agroforestry helps reverse this trend by reducing dependence on external chemical inputs and increasing ecological sustainability. Trees improve water infiltration, reduce runoff, prevent desertification, and protect landscapes from soil erosion. Across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, agroforestry has emerged as a central strategy for climate adaptation and sustainable rural development.
India has a rich tradition of agroforestry practices that evolved through generations of community knowledge and ecological adaptation. Traditional systems such as home gardens, boundary plantations, silvopasture, shifting cultivation with tree species, and mixed farming have existed for centuries. Farmers traditionally integrated trees into agricultural landscapes not only for economic purposes but also for ecological security and household needs.
Recognising the importance of tree-based farming systems, India became one of the first countries in the world to adopt a National Agroforestry Policy in 2014. The policy aimed to increase tree cover outside forests, improve farmers’ incomes, strengthen ecological security, and promote climate-resilient agriculture. This policy was particularly important because nearly 60 per cent of Indian agriculture is rain-fed and highly vulnerable to climate variability.
The relevance of agroforestry becomes even more critical in drought-prone and rain-fed regions such as Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Western Odisha. Vidarbha has witnessed severe agrarian distress over the years due to recurring droughts, declining groundwater levels, monocropping of cotton, rising cultivation costs, and unstable market conditions. Similarly, districts such as Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, and Nabarangpur in Western Odisha frequently experience droughts, land degradation, soil erosion, migration, and declining agricultural productivity.
Most farmers in these regions are small and marginal cultivators who depend almost entirely on rain-fed farming systems. Their ability to absorb climate shocks remains extremely limited. Crop failure due to erratic rainfall often results in indebtedness, food insecurity, distress migration, and social vulnerability.
One of the major ecological benefits of agroforestry is soil conservation. Tree roots bind the soil and reduce topsoil erosion during heavy rainfall. Leaf litter from trees decomposes into organic matter, improving soil fertility, microbial activity, and soil structure. Agroforestry systems also increase soil organic carbon, which is essential for long-term agricultural productivity.
In the hilly and undulating regions of Western Odisha, soil erosion during monsoon rains is a major environmental concern. Agroforestry systems involving contour plantations, bamboo strips, fruit trees, and nitrogen-fixing species help stabilise slopes and reduce runoff. Similarly, in Vidarbha, integrating species such as neem, bamboo, mango, drumstick, teak, custard apple, and subabul into farming systems improves soil health and reduces land degradation.
Another important contribution of agroforestry is improving water retention capacity and groundwater recharge. Trees help rainwater infiltrate deeper into the soil instead of flowing away as surface runoff. This improves soil moisture and helps recharge underground aquifers. In rain-fed agriculture, moisture conservation is extremely important because crops frequently fail during prolonged dry spells.
Agroforestry systems create microclimates that reduce evaporation and maintain humidity around crops. Research by CIFOR-ICRAF on ecosystem services and biodiversity highlights that trees help protect waterways, reduce drought impacts, and improve water regulation. In many tribal and rural areas of Odisha, traditional agroforestry systems historically maintained local ecological balance and protected water sources. Reviving these systems can play a significant role in climate adaptation and drought resilience.
Agroforestry contributes significantly to biodiversity conservation. Monocropping systems often reduce ecological diversity and increase vulnerability to pests, diseases, and climatic stress. In contrast, agroforestry creates habitats for birds, pollinators, beneficial insects, and soil microorganisms.
Mixed tree-crop systems strengthen ecological resilience and restore natural food chains. Biodiversity conservation is especially important in tribal and forest-fringe regions where local communities depend on forests and ecosystems for food, medicine, fuelwood, and cultural practices. Indigenous species such as mahua, tamarind, kusum, sal, bamboo, mango, jackfruit, moringa, and neem are particularly valuable because they are naturally adapted to local climatic conditions and support both ecology and livelihoods.
For small and marginal farmers, livelihood diversification is one of the greatest advantages of agroforestry. Climate change often causes crop failure, but trees continue to provide economic returns even during adverse conditions. Farmers can earn additional income from timber, fruits, fodder, fuelwood, medicinal plants, bamboo, honey, leaf plates, tamarind, mahua, and other non-timber forest products.
This diversified income reduces dependence on a single crop and minimises economic risks. Agroforestry also creates year-round employment opportunities through nursery development, tree plantation, pruning, harvesting, bamboo processing, and value addition activities.
In regions like Vidarbha and Western Odisha, migration has become a major survival strategy due to declining agricultural opportunities. Families migrate seasonally to cities, brick kilns, construction sites, and industrial areas in search of wage labour. Agroforestry can help reduce distress migration by strengthening local livelihoods and creating sustainable employment within villages.
Agroforestry also strengthens women’s participation in rural economies. Women are traditionally involved in collecting fuelwood, fodder, fruits, leaves, medicinal plants, and minor forest produce. Tree-based farming systems near homesteads reduce drudgery and improve household nutritional security.
Diversified food systems associated with agroforestry provide fruits, vegetables, nuts, and traditional forest foods that improve nutrition among rural families. Women’s involvement in nursery raising, value addition and non-timber forest produce enterprises can further strengthen household incomes and local economies.
As climate change continues to intensify, the future of agriculture cannot depend solely on chemical-intensive monocropping systems. Sustainable and climate-resilient farming models are urgently needed. Agroforestry represents one of the most promising pathways toward ecological restoration, rural prosperity, and environmental sustainability. By integrating trees with farming systems, humanity can move towards a greener, more resilient, and sustainable future for both people and the planet.
Climate-resilient agriculture requires farming systems that are economically viable, ecologically sustainable, and socially inclusive. Agroforestry fulfills these dimensions by integrating trees with crops, livestock, millets, pulses, bamboo, and horticulture systems according to local ecological conditions. Such models improve soil fertility, conserve water, enhance biodiversity, and diversify livelihoods for small and marginal farmers.
Government programmes like MGNREGA, the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, watershed development schemes, and Forest Rights Act-based community management can significantly support agroforestry expansion. Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), NGOs, cooperatives, research institutions and Panchayati Raj Institutions also play a vital role in awareness generation, training, market linkages, and institutional support. However, challenges such as limited technical knowledge, delayed returns from trees, market constraints, and policy barriers still restrict wider adoption. With proper financial incentives, community nurseries, policy convergence, and long-term institutional support, agroforestry can become a powerful pathway toward climate resilience, ecological restoration, livelihood security, and sustainable rural development.
Chitta Ranjan Pani is an independent researcher on livelihood, natural resource governance and mental health
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth