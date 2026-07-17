Are we drought proof?

The impact of a drought invokes dread because it affects not just the poorest population but also pushes millions into the poverty trap. Recovery from this shock takes years, if not decades. Going by some studies, a poor farmer takes three to four years to recover from a drought, depending on severity. According to a study by the International Rice Research Institute and the Japan International Research Centre for Agricultural Sciences, drought is a major factor for keeping people below the poverty line forever. The study found that in a severe drought year, farmers in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha lost close to US $400 million. At a time when the rural economy seems stagnant due to near-zero wage growth, a drought this year will deal a severe blow.

India’s food security is also critically linked to drought and drought-prone areas. Two-fifths of the cultivable lands are in drought-prone districts, and over 50 per cent of the rural workforce is concentrated in these areas. Agriculture is dominantly rain-fed, and any drought-like situation has immediate impacts on yield and production.