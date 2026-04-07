Caught off-guard: Unseasonal hailstorms, rain wipe out entire fields in Rajasthan, Punjab days before harvest

In farmer Bhagirath Karwasra’s 7.5-hectare (ha) field, a thick white blanket stretches to every corner, like a hill station after a snowfall, except this is Bikaner in Rajasthan, and it is April, and nothing here is supposed to be white.

During April 2-4, the sky unleashed repeated spells of rain and sudden barrages of hail, with some hailstones as large as lemons, in his village in Bikaner district. “One hundred per cent gone,” said Karwasra, when asked about crop damage. Wheat, chana and mustard growing in his field have all been wiped out.

He had wheat on almost 4 ha, mustard on 3 ha and rest had barley, chana (chickpea) and isabgol (psyllium), all just days away from being harvested.

Karwasra had sown these crops between October and November, tending them through an already difficult season of unseasonable heat. To lose them now — days from harvest — is the kind of blow that doesn’t have a clear number attached to it. To the extent that it can be counted, the losses are staggering. Wheat and mustard cost him Rs 9.6 lakh on 7 ha. In a normal year, each ha yields 47-50 quintals of wheat. This year, there will be none.

Farmers in some 20 villages in Bikaner’s Arjunsar region are experiencing similar distress. Unseasonal and heavy hailstorms caused widespread damage to Rabi crops in several districts of Rajasthan.