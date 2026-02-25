Complete hunting ban has reduced animals’ fear of humans, fuelled crop losses, says IISER scientist Milind Watve at AAD 2026

Watve presented what he described as an early attempt to estimate total agricultural losses due to wildlife across Maharashtra, including both direct and indirect impacts, using “triangulation” across multiple datasets and estimation methods to compensate for data gaps and biases.

Maharashtra alone loses between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore in agricultural product each year because of wildlife, including downstream value addition that would have followed from farm output, the researcher has estimated. He said the losses are rising and have been doubling every five to seven years over the past few decades.

The estimate goes beyond visible destruction. Indirect losses include farmers abandoning rabi cultivation, switching away from higher-value crops, or leaving land fallow in places where repeated raids make farming feel like a losing bet.

Watve said current assessment systems often capture only a small fraction of what farmers actually lose. Official panchanama inspections typically document damage that can be seen immediately like trampled plants, flattened fields, but miss subtler impacts that reduce yield without obvious signs.

He gave examples such as wild boar chewing young cotton buds or squirrels hollowing out coconuts that remain hanging on trees, leaving farmers unaware until harvest. In one district, he said, damage by giant squirrels and bonnet macaques has been severe enough that farmers gave up “acres of coconut gardens”.