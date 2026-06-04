Conflict in the backyard: In Himachal, damage from wild animals exceeds natural disasters

Agriculture in Himachal Pradesh is heavily dependent on weather, with most farmers relying on timely rainfall and favourable temperatures for a good harvest. But while climate change has made farming and horticulture increasingly uncertain, farmers say the growing menace of wild animals has created an even deeper crisis in many parts of the state.

According to farmers and orchardists, crop losses caused by wild animals have become several times greater in some areas than losses caused by extreme weather events and other natural disasters. As a result, people in many villages across the state have started moving away from agriculture.

During the monsoon season of 2025, between June 20 and September 18, natural disasters caused an estimated loss of Rs 79 crore to the agriculture and horticulture sectors. By comparison, a 2011 impact assessment study conducted by Gyan Vigyan Samiti estimated that wild animals and birds cause annual crop and fruit losses worth nearly Rs 2,300 crore in Himachal Pradesh.

The scale of the problem led organisations including Himachal Kisan Sabha, Gyan Vigyan Samiti and other farming groups to launch long-running “Save Farming” campaigns.

As a result of sustained pressure, the state government launched the Chief Minister Agricultural Produce Protection Scheme. The central government also amended provisions under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, declaring monkeys as “vermin” in Himachal Pradesh for one-year periods on three separate occasions to permit culling for crop protection. Orders were also issued removing monkeys from Schedule V wildlife protections in the state.

According to monkey population estimates conducted by the Forest Department, Himachal Pradesh’s monkey population stood at 2,051,167 in 2015 and declined to 136,443 by 2019. To control the population, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department launched a monkey sterilisation programme. Since its introduction in 2006, around 186,448 monkeys have been sterilised.

Despite these efforts, farmers say they have not received meaningful relief and the problem continues. The main wild animals affecting agriculture include monkeys, nilgai, wild boars, bears, peacocks and parrots. Together, farmers say, they cause crop losses worth crores of rupees every year.