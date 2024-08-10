Cost of farming: We must rethink Indian MSP calculations, say Shweta Saini and Ramsha Khan

In the recent years, central government has been expanding its procurement, encompassing newer states and crops. Both pulses and oilseeds are also emerging to be focus crops.

Then there are state initiatives like the recent one from Haryana. The state has assured procurement of all 23 crops at MSP.

Overall, it has been observed that, despite its smaller and more geographically concentrated scale of impact, MSP (i) has been able to provide a floor price for the procured crops, at least in states where GOI procures; (ii) it nudges farmers’ crop choices; and, among other things (iii) when mandi prices fall below MSP, many policy actions get triggered.