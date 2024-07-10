Dry June: Lowest paddy area in decade indicates farmers skipping first monsoon month for sowing

Just 2.27 million hectares (mha) have been sown with paddy by the end of June, according to data released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on July 5, 2024. This is the lowest area sown to paddy, India’s primary Kharif crop, in June compared to the last 10 years, except in 2015, when India was reeling from severe drought.

On June 30, 2016 and 2017, for instance, area under paddy was 3.90 mha and 3.89 mha respectively. It has remained between 3.60 mha and 2.69 mha in the following years since then. In 2023, this area, as on June 28, was just marginally higher than the current year’s figures.

The data has been compiled from different area coverage reports of Crop Weather Watch Group of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The analysis showed that area under the crop has been reducing in June, indicating the apprehensions of farmers regarding ‘normal’ rainfall. With rainfall patterns becoming extremely erratic over the last few years, farmers have been skipping the month of June and shifting sowing operations towards July.