Farmers protest against India-US trade talks as convoys stopped near Delhi

Farmers’ groups held a protest in Delhi on July 21, 2026 against India’s proposed Free Trade Agreements (FTA), including a possible deal with the United States, saying such agreements could harm farmers, agriculture and small businesses.

Several farmer organisations from Punjab and Haryana had called for a rally at Kisan Ghat in Delhi under the banner of Desh Bachao Morcha. The groups demanded that negotiations on the India-US Free Trade Agreement be cancelled.

Convoys of farmers from Punjab and other states began moving towards Delhi on July 20, 2026 but many were stopped at different border points, farmer leaders said. Despite this, some protesters reached Kisan Ghat on July 21.

A large number of farmers were held up near the Haryana-Punjab border since morning. Tejveer Singh, a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), alleged that Haryana police had put up barricades outside their jurisdiction in Punjab.

Open letter to President

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, has also sent an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, opposing free trade agreements signed or proposed by the central government with the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

The SKM called for the agreements to be halted, describing them as a serious threat to farmers, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises. It demanded that all documents linked to the negotiations be made public and that the agreements be discussed in Parliament.

The letter alleged that the agreements were being pursued under corporate pressure and without adequate public consultation.

Concerns over imports

In its letter, the SKM said such trade deals could lead to a rise in imports of heavily subsidised agricultural and processed products, affecting the livelihoods of millions of small and medium farmers in India.

The group compared agricultural structures in India and the US, saying the United States has about 1.88 million farmers, while India has 146.5 million agricultural holdings. It said only about 2 per cent of the US workforce depends on agriculture, compared with about 48 per cent in India.

According to the SKM, the average farm size in the US is 469 acres, compared with about 2.67 acres in India. It said 86 per cent of Indian farmers own less than five acres of land.

The organisation said cheaper imports of dairy products, processed foods, liquor and other agricultural goods could push down prices for domestic produce and weaken Indian farmers’ ability to compete.

The letter also alleged that the European Union and the US provide large subsidies to their farmers, creating an uneven playing field for Indian producers.

The SKM said India had agreed, or was being asked, to reduce import duties on several products, including olive oil, margarine, some vegetable oils, fruit juices, processed foods and lamb. It also raised concerns over possible duty cuts on wine, beer, kiwi, pears and meat products.

Farmers’ groups said these changes could affect domestic agricultural production and small businesses.

Seed rights and small industries

The SKM also expressed concern over provisions related to intellectual property rights.

It said proposed provisions could affect farmers’ traditional rights to save, exchange and reuse seeds. It also warned that extended patent periods and data exclusivity in the pharmaceutical sector could affect the availability of affordable generic medicines.

The Morcha said reduced import duties in sectors such as machinery, electrical equipment, chemicals, steel, pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles could hurt domestic industry and MSMEs, with possible consequences for employment.

The SKM has announced that Farmers’ Resolution Day against FTAs will be observed across the country on July 22.

It said farmers in villages would take pledges against the agreements and discuss the future course of the movement. The organisation warned that if the government did not withdraw from the agreements, farmers’ and workers’ groups would intensify their campaign.