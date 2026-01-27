Food trade is not geopolitically neutral, but it is socially non-substitutable

In the era of globally interconnected food systems, agricultural trade has become integral to the stability of prices and food availability in both importing and exporting countries. Sanctions, tariffs, and embargoes imposed for political leverage do not merely disrupt shipping routes or trade balances; they reshape prices, availability, and affordability of essential commodities. Unlike industrial goods, food is directly tied to consumption and livelihoods, making trade interruptions uniquely de-stabilising for importing countries and vulnerable populations.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict exposed this fragility. Disruptions to Black Sea shipping immediately constrained global supplies of wheat, maize, and sunflower oil, triggering price spikes — demonstrating that even partial blockages can reverberate far beyond the conflict zone. Similar patterns were observed during export bans imposed by major suppliers during the COVID-19 period and the 2007-08 food crisis, when trade policy actions amplified global price volatility rather than containing it. Empirical studies across sanctioned economies and conflict-affected regions consistently show that trade disruptions and macroeconomic shocks transmit rapidly into food price inflation, dietary compression, and rising nutrition insecurity. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Bank have documented how sanctions, export restrictions, and logistics disruptions disproportionately affect staple food prices in import-dependent countries, with long-lasting effects on household food access even after political tensions ease. The experience of countries in the Middle East and North Africa during periods of high geopolitical stress similarly reveals how fragile trade linkages can become pressure points for food systems.

Iran: Import dependence and food price volatility

Iran offers a contemporary example of how geopolitics transmits into food security. For years, Iran has faced episodes of constrained access to finance, insurance and shipping, along with currency volatility and domestic inflation. Even when food is formally exempted from sanctions, payment channels, freight availability and risk perceptions can disrupt the flow of staples and inputs, raising transaction costs and widening domestic price swings.

Empirical research has documented this channel. Household-level evidence after the re-imposition of US sanctions in 2018 finds that rising food inflation translated into measurable food-security impacts in Iran. Recent price movements in Iran’s two major cereals rice and wheat indicate how differing degrees of import dependence shape exposure to geopolitical and trade-related shocks. Domestic rice prices in the Tehran market doubled (Fig. 1) between 2022 (USD 9.5 per kg) and 2024 (USD 17.82 per kg), punctuated by brief spikes, before escalating sharply in 2025 (USD 75.98 per kg). This pronounced surge reflects rice’s status as a major import-dependent commodity for Iran, making its domestic price highly sensitive to external trade disruptions and exchange-rate pressures.

In contrast, domestic wheat prices rose more gradually over the same period, from USD 3.52 per kg in 2022 to USD 5.58 per kg in 2025 (Fig.1), despite the broader inflationary environment. This relative stability can be attributed to Iran’s near self-sufficiency in wheat production, with approximately 75 per cent of domestic demand met through local output, supported by extensive government procurement and subsidy mechanisms. As a result, wheat prices have been less directly exposed to external trade shocks and geopolitical tensions. The rice-wheat contrast highlights a central food security lesson: import dependence magnifies vulnerability to geopolitical disruption, while domestic production capacity can partially buffer essential commodities from international volatility.