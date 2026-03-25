From ruins to harvest: 50 years after devastating floods, Gujarat villages bring lost farmland back to life

When floods washed away his family’s farmland in 1973, Hareshbhai Solanki thought he would never farm it again. Five decades later, he is harvesting his first crop in Rustampura village in Gujarat — the 33-year-old has spent the past week cutting tobacco from fields that lay barren for decades.

If all goes to plan, the harvest could bring in Rs 2.5-3 lakh, leaving him with a profit of around Rs 1 lakh from his 1.6-hectare farm.

For Solanki, the harvest holds meaning far beyond its monetary value, as the last time his family cultivated these fields was in 1973. Unprecedented rains in Thasra taluka of Kheda district were part of one of the most widespread and catastrophic flood events in the region. Solanki’s grandfather, Vitthalbhai, lost their farmland during those floods.

“More than five decades ago, heavy rains washed away our agricultural land in just a week,” he told Down To Earth. “When we went back after the rains subsided, there was nothing left.”