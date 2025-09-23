Global farmers’ alliance warns against seed treaty reforms that threaten farmers’ rights

This is not the first time farmers have raised concerns warning that new proposals could allow global corporations to access India’s traditional seeds and their genetic data without adequate safeguards. On May 21, 2025, civil society began flagging risks of the reforms. By July 7, 2025, farmers’ groups, seed savers and environmental advocates repeated the warning in the letter.

On July 10, 2025, a group of scientists wrote to the Union agriculture minister, warning that proposed full expansion of the treaty's Annex I could compromise India’s seed sovereignty.

The caution came ahead of the 11th Governing Body session of the treaty, which will be held in Lima, Peru from November 24 to 29, 2025, where a draft package of measures prepared by an ad hoc working group will be discussed.

The appeal has been signed by farmers’ groups and civil society organisations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe and Oceania. Signatories include well-known groups like the African Centre for Biodiversity (South Africa), Asociación Nacional de Productores Ecológicos del Perú (Peru), Annadana Soil & Seed Savers Network (India), and Third World Network (Malaysia).

They raised concerns of lack of transparency in the multilateral system (MLS). The letter highlighted that while over seven million seed samples have been assessed globally under the Treaty by more than 28,000 users, hardly any benefits have flowed back to provider countries or farmers.

Instead, seed companies have claimed intellectual property rights over new varities developed from these resources, often without detection.