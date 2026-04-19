Gobar Times: All about Farmer Producer Organisations

You may have heard the quote ‘Once in your life you need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman, and a preacher but every day, three times a day, you need a farmer.’ After all, if it weren’t for the hard work of farmers, we wouldn’t have all the tasty and diverse food we eat every single day. We owe our ‘food security’—the assurance of enough healthy food for all of us in the present and future years—to farmers. What would happen if farmers were to disappear from our lives?