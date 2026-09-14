How solar-powered water access helped bring 96 acres under cultivation in a Maharashtra village

Lahare says the additional income helped him secure admission for his daughter to a BSc course at a good college.

He and other farmers credit Pragati Pratishthan for guiding them through the new model.

“We learnt how to prepare and use jeevamrit, a liquid bio-fertiliser, make organic fertilisers, practise organic farming and make better use of the cows and buffaloes we already had. We also learnt how to prepare manure from cow dung,” Lahare says.

The farmers had doubts at first, Jadhav admits.

“When the team came to our village to conduct the survey and told us about solar-powered irrigation, I didn’t really know much about solar energy. We had seen solar lamps in the cities, but we had never thought about using solar for farming. Naturally, we had questions: What if the system encountered a problem? What about cloudy days? Would one pump be sufficient for my field?”

He says the team reassured them that help would be available if anything went wrong.

Established in 1972, Pragati Pratishthan has been working to support tribal communities by addressing water scarcity. Project Manager Jayram Bhasme says one-to-one conversations with farmers were central to building trust.

“We conducted a survey to understand their concerns,” he says. At the time, around 60 per cent of the farmers used to migrate for work after the monsoon.

Agricultural experts helped identify groundnut as a crop that would perform well in the area and advised the team on cultivation and irrigation requirements. Farmers were then trained.

Today, the irrigation system is self-sustaining. Along with training farmers to use the pump system, Bhasme says they were also helped to understand where and how to market their groundnuts.

Sarpanch Devidas Nisal says the pump system has brought positive change to Tulyachapada and Bhoryachapada. The drip irrigation model is benefiting his field too.

“Earlier, even when water was available nearby, we did not have the means to bring it to our farms. With the solar pumps, we are now able to irrigate our fields even during periods when water was otherwise difficult to access,” he says.

Bhasme says the support often went beyond the core project.

“The farmers told us there was no electricity in their fields. Since they spend a significant amount of time there, this was a problem. So, as part of the project, we also provided them with solar lamps so they could work in their fields after dark,” he adds.

Energy access in remote villages

What began in 2008 with three friends — Sameer Nair, Anshuman Lath and Prasad Kulkarni — exploring the potential of solar solutions to transform villages has grown into 1,200 energy-access projects across 700 villages in India.

That is the story of how Gram Oorja Private Solutions grew into a collective championing energy access through grassroots-level projects.

Sameer says their work succeeds when innovation blends functionality with local context. The company’s interventions include microgrids, water pumping for domestic and irrigation purposes, and biogas systems for communities.

Around 35,000 lives have been positively impacted through the installation of more than 100 pumps and 55 microgrids in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Melghat and Nandurbar districts, Jharkhand’s Gumla and Khunti districts, and Karnataka’s Dandeli forest region. More than 1,700 small landholding farmers and their families have been able to grow a second and third crop on previously unirrigated farmland through 400 group irrigation projects.

In Tulyachapada, migration has reduced by 90 per cent.

One of the strongest features of the model is that it reduces dependence on project providers.

“Tulyachapada was our first project where we brought together a group of farmers and developed a self-sustaining model. We formed groups of 10 farmers, with each farmer owning about one acre of land. Individual farmers often cannot afford irrigation pumps because the systems are too expensive and have a capacity larger than what a one-acre farm requires. By forming a group, the cost could be shared, and farmers could use the water at different times according to their needs,” Sameer says.

He adds: “Each farmer’s share of the irrigation system cost around Rs 80,000, which was funded through CSR support. Once the irrigation system became operational, each farmer was able to generate an additional revenue of around Rs 50,000. The underlying idea was that the second crop would make the model self-sustaining: farmers could generate additional income from their land and eventually repay the cost of the system themselves.”

The Tulyachapada model sets a precedent for how villages in India can make better use of available water through sustainable innovation.