In one corner of Odisha, a female tribal farmer is quietly cultivating futures

Her work keeps multiple varieties alive, which strengthens ecosystems and reduces vulnerability to disease or climate shocks. Natural methods and traditional storage techniques mean less dependence on chemicals or external inputs. This protects soil health and reduces costs for farmers. “I want my children and their children to taste the aroma of Kalajeera rice, to know the strength of Mandia millet.” She sees herself as a guardian, passing on living seeds rather than letting them vanish.

Innovating with bio-inputs

Trained by the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Rukmani has embraced eco-friendly farming practices by preparing natural bio-inputs such as Handikhta, Agniastra, Brahmastra, Jibamruta, Amrutjal, Bijamruta, and Ghanajibamruta. In her opinion, these traditional formulations not only reduce dependency on chemical fertilisers and pesticides but also enrich soil health, ensuring safer and more nutritious crops for her community. She believes farming should heal the soil, not exhaust it. By using bio-inputs like Handikhta, Agniastra, Brahmastra, and Jibamruta, she reduces chemical dependency and nurtures soil health, ensuring that her fields remain fertile for years to come.

Practising mixed cropping

Rukmani’s fields reflect resilience and diversity. She practices mixed cropping by combining finger millet with black gram and sesame, bordered by pigeon pea, or intercropping jhudanga with maize and jata. This system enhances soil fertility, minimises risks from crop failure, and secures multiple harvests across seasons—creating a sustainable cycle of productivity. Mixed cropping is her way of safeguarding against uncertainty. Combining millet, pulses, and oilseeds diversifies her harvest, minimises risks from crop failure, and strengthens food security for her family and community.

Economic empowerment through FPC

Her association with Bamandei FPCL has opened new market linkages and opportunities. Under the Srianna Abhiyan, Rukmani cultivated 2.5 acres of finger millet last year, producing 13.5 quintals. Selling through the mandi earned her Rs 60,000, along with a government incentive of Rs 2,000 for sustained cultivation. These earnings have strengthened her family’s financial stability, which relies solely on farming. Farming is her family’s sole livelihood. By joining the Bamandei Farmer Producer Company and participating in initiatives like Srianna Abhiyan, she gains access to better markets and fair prices. The income she earns brings stability and dignity to her household. Rukmani sees herself as a bridge between ancestral wisdom and modern science. Traditional seed conservation and storage methods blend seamlessly with training from MSSRF, showing that old and new knowledge can work together for sustainable growth. Her work is not just about today’s harvest—it’s about passing on living traditions and resilient farming systems to the next generation.

A model of sustainable growth

Rukmani’s journey demonstrates how traditional knowledge, scientific training, and collective market access can transform rural livelihoods. By blending ecological innovation with economic empowerment, she stands as a role model for sustainable agriculture and resilient farming communities.

Leadership and entrepreneurship

Rukmani, beyond her farming activities, serves as the President of the Dangardei Self-Help Group (SHG) in Jhalaguda and runs a Millet Tiffin Centre where she prepares and sells millet-based products such as mixtures, flattened rice snacks, and sweets; these value-added items not only provide her with income but also encourage local millet consumption, while her innovative reuse of paddy straw has enabled her to expand into oyster and paddy straw mushroom farming, creating yet another sustainable source of livelihood for her family.

As President of the Dangardei SHG, she uplifts other women by creating opportunities for collective savings, credit, and entrepreneurship. “When women stand together, our families and villages grow stronger.” Running the Millet Tiffin Center allows her to showcase millet-based snacks and sweets. This not only generates income but also encourages healthier diets and revives traditional food habits in her community. By reviving paddy straw cultivation and venturing into oyster and paddy straw mushroom farming, she reduces dependence on a single crop. This diversification ensures financial stability and resilience against market or climate shocks. Value-added millet products and mushroom farming provide nutritious food options while strengthening local food systems. She sees this as a way to fight malnutrition and promote sustainable diets. Her leadership shows that farming is not limited to cultivation alone — it can expand into processing, marketing, and entrepreneurship. She wants others to see that rural women can be innovators and business leaders.

A role model for rural women

Rukmani Khila’s journey is a testament to the power of combining traditional knowledge with modern training. By conserving indigenous seeds, adopting natural farming, and embracing entrepreneurship, she has become a role model for women farmers across Odisha. Her story highlights the importance of farmer producer companies, self-help groups, and government initiatives in empowering rural households and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Her journey highlights the importance of community-based organisations, training, and market linkages in empowering rural households.

Rukmani Khila is not just a farmer—she is a leader, a seed conservator, and a symbol of sustainable agriculture for future generations