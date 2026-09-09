India’s protein demand set to triple by 2070: Emissions could soar, but the transition won’t look like West’s

While pulses will become the second-largest protein category, increasing substantially from 2.61 kg to 9.12 kg per capita, the report said India’s future protein system is likely to remain heavily shaped by dairy regardless.

India’s dairy paradox

That poses a distinct challenge, because unlike many highly industrialised dairy systems, India’s dairy remains predominantly smallholder-supplied.

India produces approximately 248 million tonnes of milk annually — more than any other country — but most of it comes from households that own just two to three animals, the report said.

The sector’s central challenges, it notes, are therefore not only emissions and methane intensity but also low productivity, feed deficits, animal health and welfare constraints, and fragmented aggregation systems.

India’s dairy sector has already expanded output significantly without relying solely on herd growth: Milk production rose 63.6 per cent over the decade to 2024, from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 239.3 million tonnes in 2023-24, while bovine productivity increased 27.4 per cent between 2014 and 2022 — among the fastest such gains globally.

“The challenge ahead is not simply producing more milk; it is improving productivity, resilience, water, and emissions efficiency without undermining rural livelihoods,” the report said.

Seafood, eggs, poultry growing fast

Beyond dairy, the report projects seafood-derived protein consumption to grow nearly five-fold, from 0.6 million tonnes of protein equivalent in 2025 to 2.9 million tonnes by 2070 — modest in absolute terms but one of the faster growth rates among India’s protein categories.

The sector spans inland aquaculture, marine fisheries, shrimp exports and local fish markets, each shaped by different economic and environmental pressures.

India’s total fish production has more than doubled over the past decade, from 9.6 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 19.5 million tonnes in 2024-25, while seafood exports — driven largely by shrimp — reached roughly $7.3 billion in 2024-25.

Further, the report finds eggs and poultry represent some of India’s fastest-growing protein categories, though from a much smaller base. Egg consumption is projected to rise to 25.7 million tonnes by 2070 and poultry to 16.2 million tonnes, pushing per-capita protein from these sources to 1.85 kg and 1.79 kg respectively — figures the report said remain broadly within the moderate intake ranges recommended by the EAT-Lancet Commission's Planetary Health Diet.

Unlike dairy, however, egg and poultry production is already far more commercially concentrated and vertically integrated, while backyard systems contribute a far smaller share.

Just transition

The report’s strongest results come from what it calls an integrated pathway, where efficiency gains across dairy, poultry and seafood systems occur alongside greater uptake of pulses, traditional plant proteins and emerging alternatives.

Under this scenario, annual emissions fall to 0.30 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2070 -- still above the estimated climate-safe threshold of 0.25 gigatonnes, but it narrows the gap, reducing cumulative excess emissions through 2070 to 8.37 gigatonnes.

But the report cautions that this transition must also be just. Dairy remains smallholder-led, while poultry and fisheries rely on contracted or fragmented producer networks, meaning many transition costs could be pushed upstream onto farmers, contract growers and small and medium enterprises.

“Without financing targeted at smallholders, procurement reform, and stronger producer support systems, sustainability requirements risk becoming another cost pushed upstream onto farmers and MSMEs. A resilient protein transition will therefore require not only technological improvements but mechanisms that ensure the process is just: consultation, costs, re-skilling, incentives, access and benefits distributed equitably across the value chain,” it said.

Pulses: India’s underleveraged advantage

To close the gap left by production efficiency alone, the report also calls for a demand diversification pathway, in which alternative proteins substitute a rising share of conventional animal protein — roughly 10 per cent by 2035, growing to 35 per cent by 2070 — while traditional plant proteins continue growing along their existing trajectory.

That combination, building on the production-mitigation scenario, brings annual emissions down further to 0.50 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2070, with cumulative excess emissions falling to 12.90 gigatonnes.

Pulses do much of the work in this scenario, the report said, describing them as “India’s underleveraged advantage”, as they have relevance beyond direct household consumption.

“Protein-rich crops such as chickpea, pea, and lentil can be processed into concentrates, isolates, and other functional ingredients used in plant-based meat and dairy and egg alternatives,” it said, adding that this is a trajectory built on a food source already deeply embedded in Indian diets, unlike the newer plant-based and cultivated proteins many Western transition plans depend on.

Currently India imports around 90 per cent of its plant-protein isolates and concentrates, according to Ministry of Food Processing Industries data cited in the report, because domestic extraction and processing capacity has not kept pace with raw production.