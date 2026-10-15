International Day of Rural Women: Free to make farming choices, this woman revives family land and transforms fortunes

At 4 am, Sunita Nehare would begin her household chores. By 6 am, she would be working as a labourer in the field, earning Rs 200 for two hours of work. She would then head to her own farm, working until 1 pm. Every day, she set aside Rs 100 from her wages for her post office savings account.

Although her family owned 12 acres of land, Sunita had little say in how it was cultivated. Today, she manages the farm in Pachod village of Maharashtra’s Wardha district, deciding what to grow, how to manage the soil and where to spend money. Her journey highlights a challenge faced by many rural women: Working on farms does not necessarily give them the authority to make decisions about the land or the income it generates.

When Sunita married into the family, only about 3.5 acres of their 12 acres were under cultivation. Her ageing father-in-law managed the farm, while her husband, frustrated by repeated poor harvests from the rainfed land, had taken to alcoholism. The sloping fields lost rainwater quickly, and wild boars, nilgai and rabbits damaged crops.

When her daughter was four, a heated argument with her husband made Sunita consider leaving home. Her father-in-law intervened, offering her responsibility for cultivating the land so she could support the family. She decided to stay and take charge of farming.

In 2018, she began with nine rows of cotton. The first harvest yielded just five quintals. Determined to improve, she experimented with sowing patterns, manure application and irrigation. The following year, production rose to 8 quintals, giving her the confidence to continue. As years passed the production grew from 5 quintals to 25 quintals from that 3.5 acres.

Water remained a major constraint. A pit beside the farm collected monsoon rainwater, which Sunita pumped onto the cotton crop using an engine. In 2024, she dug a well with support from a state government scheme. She now spends around Rs.12,000 each season on diesel to run the irrigation engine.

“If water is available, cotton will be produced,” she said.