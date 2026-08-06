How solar cold storage is helping women in 100 Marathwada villages earn from milk

Women in Maharashtra’s dairy sector

Maharashtra is among India’s top five milk-producing states, with annual production of 16 million tonnes . It contributes 6.7 per cent of India’s milk. About 7.5 million households in the state are involved in the dairy sector. Landless labourers account for 8 per cent to 10 per cent of dairy households, while small and marginal farmers own 80 per cent of cattle in the state. Women make up about 70 per cent of livestock management work in Maharashtra.

Landless and marginalised farmers, many of them women from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Nomadic Tribe, Denotified Tribe and other minority communities, often come from poor socio-economic backgrounds.

They rear cattle, feed and water them, clean sheds and milk the animals. Marginalised families generally own one to five cattle, either cows, buffaloes or both, as a source of supplementary income.

One animal gives two to seven litres of milk at a time, depending on breed, fodder and season. A cow producing an average of six litres a day at Rs 40 a litre can provide a family with Rs 240 a day.

For many rural households, dairy income has become a primary source of income because of shrinking village-level livelihoods, fewer farm jobs due to climate shocks, mechanisation and water scarcity in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Madhura Swaminathan, trustee and researcher at the Foundation for Agrarian Studies , who has studied women in livestock, said dairy work is largely family-based in many states, with women doing most of the rearing work.

“They work 100 days a year for two cattle and earn Rs 100 a day or less, which is less than half the minimum wage,” she said. “If they are given charge of value addition of milk, such as running cold storage, their income will go up per day.”

Solar chillers in 100 villages

Swayam Shikshan Prayog, through three farmer producer companies, runs 100 solar-backed bulk milk chillers in 100 villages across three blocks of Dharashiv district, Dharashiv, Kalamb and Washi, and one block in Latur district, Ausa.

Each bulk milk chiller is powered by 3 kW solar panels and can store 250 litres of milk.

Dipali Thodsare, Dharashiv district coordinator and chief executive of Manjiri Sakhi FPO, said the network collects an average of 13,500 litres of milk every day from centres under Rajlaxmi Dairy, run by SSP. The milk is then sold to local dairies and in the retail market.

“Each BMC, run by a single woman or a group of women, collects milk from about 40 women dairy farmers twice a day,” she said.

Around 3,000 to 3,500 women from four blocks of drought-affected Marathwada benefit from the project. According to SSP, one solar BMC of 1,000 litres capacity saves six tonnes of CO2 a year. Its 100 BMCs of 250 litres capacity therefore save 150 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

“BMCs store milk from the evening batch and the morning batch. A transport vehicle collects that milk once a day, unlike traditional dairies, where milk is collected twice a day. This saves the emissions of 15 to 17 vehicles collecting milk from 100 villages one extra time,” Thodsare said.

Bharavnath Shongare, who owns a Tata jeep, collects milk from SSP BMCs in seven villages in Dharashiv taluka, covering 150km in one trip. “Now I have to collect milk only once a day. I save 10 to 15 litres of diesel a day,” he said.

This saves around 30 kg of CO2 emissions a day, or about 10 tonnes annually, across seven villages. BMCs in 100 villages save at least 100 tonnes of emissions annually from reduced transport alone.

Solar power helps during load-shedding

In Pomadevi Jawalga village in Latur’s Ausa block, Suvarna Bbhishan Mali runs a bulk milk chiller under Swayam Sakhi Shetmal Producer Company. She said solarisation of the chiller since last year had saved her Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 a month in electricity bills.

“Power generally goes off for two to three hours in the village,” she said. “Electricity poles or cables also get damaged during the rainy season and remain non-functional for one or two days. Earlier, before solarisation, we had to hurriedly send milk to Rajlaxmi Dairy, 20km away in Ausa MIDC. With solar panels, we can store milk for 24 hours.”

A local dairy owner said diesel generators are often needed to power BMCs when electricity fails.

“We have to run a generator on diesel when electricity goes off, and that happens for one to two hours a day in this area,” the owner said.

Why village-level chilling matters

Chakraborty said much of the rural dairy cold chain still depends on diesel generators and unreliable grid electricity. “That causes higher operating costs, energy insecurity, milk spoilage and avoidable emissions,” she said. “Milk is collected from villages, often in areas where electricity reliability is inconsistent, and the cooling chain becomes difficult during peak summer months.”

She said decentralised systems such as solar-powered milk chillers and energy-efficient refrigeration are important. “If milk can be chilled immediately at the village collection point, it improves milk quality, reduces spoilage, reduces dependence on diesel backup and lowers operational costs over time,” she said.

Rankhambe said the centre has changed her life. “Now I work from the comfort of my home,” she said. “Despite being almost illiterate, I can handle machines at the dairy, UPI and banking. That was unimaginable for me a few years ago.”

She is also proud that she has been able to support her second daughter’s BSc Agriculture degree. Her elder daughter had to be married after Class XII because the family lacked money at the time.

This story is supported by the Just Transition Research Centre fellowship offered jointly by IIT Kanpur, Climate Trends and the Earth Journalism Network.