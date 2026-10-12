Maharashtra drought: Grape farmers fear 40% losses, onion growers weigh next crop

Farmers in northern Maharashtra fear losing at least 40 per cent of their grape harvest as drought conditions threaten vineyards and other crops across the region.

Nashik district recorded just 34.3 per cent of its normal rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, which withdrew from the region about a month ago, severely affecting kharif crops such as pearl millet (bajra), onions and other rain-fed produce.

Grape growers now fear that existing water reserves may only be sufficient to sustain their vineyards until the end of the year, leaving the vines vulnerable to prolonged water shortages in 2027.

Vasantrao Dhikale, 59, a grape farmer from Pimpalgaon Baswant, said his five-acre vineyard was under threat and might not survive the summer of 2027. “Fortunately, catchment areas in the grape-growing belt received rain towards the end of the monsoon, ensuring that ponds and water bodies filled up. This water will help us manage the vines until the harvest in December and January,” he said.

However, Dhikale said it remained uncertain how farmers would cope if drought conditions persisted into 2027.