Maharashtra drought: Grape farmers fear 40% losses, onion growers weigh next crop

Grape farmers in Maharashtra fear harvest losses of up to 40% as drought and water scarcity threaten vineyards across the state.
Nashik district reportedly received just 34.3% of its normal monsoon rainfall, affecting grapes, onions, pearl millet and other crops.
Farmers warn that existing water reserves may sustain vineyards until the December-January harvest, but prolonged shortages could destroy vines in 2027.
Establishing a new vineyard can cost at least ₹5 lakh per acre and take four to five years before farmers begin earning returns.
While grape growers fear losing established vineyards, some onion farmers may increase sowing to compensate for losses during the current season.
Farmers in northern Maharashtra fear losing at least 40 per cent of their grape harvest as drought conditions threaten vineyards and other crops across the region.
Nashik district recorded just 34.3 per cent of its normal rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, which withdrew from the region about a month ago, severely affecting kharif crops such as pearl millet (bajra), onions and other rain-fed produce.
Grape growers now fear that existing water reserves may only be sufficient to sustain their vineyards until the end of the year, leaving the vines vulnerable to prolonged water shortages in 2027.
Vasantrao Dhikale, 59, a grape farmer from Pimpalgaon Baswant, said his five-acre vineyard was under threat and might not survive the summer of 2027. “Fortunately, catchment areas in the grape-growing belt received rain towards the end of the monsoon, ensuring that ponds and water bodies filled up. This water will help us manage the vines until the harvest in December and January,” he said.
However, Dhikale said it remained uncertain how farmers would cope if drought conditions persisted into 2027.
Kailas Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Grape Growers’ Association (MSGGA), said the situation was particularly severe in Solapur and Sangli districts. “These farmers may not even be able to harvest their grapes this year, putting their crops at risk. Sangli received about 125 millimetres of rain last week, but temperatures have not fallen, and high evaporation rates are affecting soil moisture levels,” he said.
Bhosale, who owns a 17-acre vineyard in Dindori taluka, said farmers might manage to sustain their crops through 2026 but could lose their vines in 2027 if water became scarce.
“The government releases water through periodic rotations. However, given the drought conditions, irrigation authorities may reserve water for drinking and other essential needs. Such a situation will prove precarious,” he told Down To Earth.
He said the government had provided farmers with limited water supplies to save their vineyards during previous droughts. “Such support may be needed,” he added.
Bhosale said the current drought was particularly concerning because of the El Niño weather phenomenon, which can affect rainfall and temperature patterns. “Temperatures are high, and weather officials have estimated that winter conditions will be drier, increasing the water requirements of crops. Ensuring water security during this period will be important for their growth and survival in the coming months,” he said.
Farmers said losing established vineyards would have serious financial consequences because grape cultivation requires substantial investment and several years before new vines begin producing commercially viable harvests.
“If the vineyard dries up, it takes at least Rs 5 lakh per acre to establish a new plantation. Moreover, it takes at least four years before a farmer can get the first grape harvest,” Bhosale said. “In such a situation, the farmer loses income for five years while facing heavy investment costs.”
Nearly 1.7 million farmers and agricultural labourers are involved in Maharashtra's grape industry, according to the MSGGA president.
Raosaheb Ugale, who owns a five-acre vineyard in Pimpalgaon Baswant, said farmers were anticipating harvest losses of about 40 per cent because of unfavourable weather conditions and water scarcity. Other crops, including soybeans and onions, were also under threat, he said.
Ugale added that farmers whose land was close to rivers or ponds would be better placed to cultivate onions in the coming season because they had access to water.
“What is the point of growing a crop that will survive for only two months when we will spend the remaining months struggling for water?” he asked.
However, Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the Nashik-based Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers Association (Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Shetkari Sanghatana), said some farmers might increase the area under onion cultivation despite the drought.
He explained that onions could face fewer pest and disease problems during periods of water scarcity than in seasons of excessive rainfall, when waterlogging could lead to rotting.
“Onions face fewer pest infestations and infections in water-scarce conditions than when there is excess water, which can cause rotting,” he said. “Therefore, farmers may increase the area under onion cultivation to compensate for losses suffered during the current season.”