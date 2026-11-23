Separately, IIT Bombay's agricultural drought forecasting system predicts that drought conditions could persist across parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, western Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and southwestern Andhra Pradesh.

Its forecast for November 9 to December 6 also indicates unusually low soil moisture levels across parts of northeastern India.

The spread of these conditions points to continuing moisture stress across several agricultural regions, which could complicate Rabi cultivation. The winter sowing season is under way.

Low soil moisture can affect the availability of water for crop establishment and growth, particularly in rain-fed areas that depend heavily on residual moisture from the monsoon.

Researchers at IIT Bombay suggest that farmers in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and northern Karnataka may need to consider less water-intensive crops, depending on local water availability.