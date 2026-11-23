Nearly 47.2% of India's geographical area is experiencing dry or drought conditions, up from 46.6% the previous week.
IIT Bombay forecasts persistent agricultural drought across parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states.
Rabi crop sowing has declined by 11.3% compared with the same period last year.
India recorded a 13% rainfall deficit during the 2026 southwest monsoon, with Karnataka among the worst affected states.
Low soil moisture could threaten winter crop cultivation, particularly in rain-fed agricultural regions.
Nearly half of India's geographical area is experiencing dry or drought conditions, with 47.2 per cent of the country falling under different drought categories, according to the India Drought Monitor developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar.
The figure has risen slightly from 46.6 per cent the previous week, indicating a further expansion of drought-affected areas.
Separately, IIT Bombay's agricultural drought forecasting system predicts that drought conditions could persist across parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, western Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and southwestern Andhra Pradesh.
Its forecast for November 9 to December 6 also indicates unusually low soil moisture levels across parts of northeastern India.
The spread of these conditions points to continuing moisture stress across several agricultural regions, which could complicate Rabi cultivation. The winter sowing season is under way.
Low soil moisture can affect the availability of water for crop establishment and growth, particularly in rain-fed areas that depend heavily on residual moisture from the monsoon.
Researchers at IIT Bombay suggest that farmers in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and northern Karnataka may need to consider less water-intensive crops, depending on local water availability.
As of November 13, 2026, farmers had sown 17.83 million hectares under rabi crops, compared with 20.10 million hectares during the corresponding period last year. This represents a decline of 2.28 million hectares, or approximately 11.3 per cent, year-on-year.
The drought conditions reflect the uneven distribution of rainfall during the 2026 southwest monsoon, which ended with around 13 per cent deficit nationally. India received 759.4mm of rainfall against a long-period average of 868.6mm, making 2026 the fourth-driest monsoon season since 2001, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The rainfall deficit was particularly pronounced in several states. Karnataka recorded a 35 per cent deficit during the monsoon, its worst in 55 years, while Maharashtra ended the season 19 per cent below normal. Telangana recorded a 17 per cent shortfall and Rajasthan 22 per cent. Within Maharashtra, Marathwada received around 40 per cent less rainfall than normal, with Solapur and Beed recording deficits of approximately 58 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.
The rainfall shortfall has already translated into crop losses and distress in several regions, prompting state governments to declare drought. Till now, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan have declared several of their districts as drought-affected.
But the latest assessments by the two institutes show that the geographical spread of the drought extends well beyond the states that have officially declared drought.
According to the map, several districts in the northeast fall in the exceptional drought category, while parts of the western and southern regions show a mix of severe, extreme and exceptional conditions. Large parts of central and eastern India, meanwhile, show comparatively less severe conditions.
Meanwhile, the soil moisture anomaly map reinforces this regional disparity, showing drier-than-normal conditions across much of western and southern India. The map measures how soil moisture deviates from normal conditions, with some areas showing substantially lower moisture levels.
The researchers, however, caution that satellite-based soil-moisture estimates in the northeast are subject to uncertainties, partly because dense vegetation can affect satellite observations.