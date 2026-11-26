The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the formation of a joint committee to investigate allegations of municipal waste dumping near saffron fields in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, and directed it to submit a report within eight weeks.

The order came during the first hearing of a petition filed by 37 farmers and environmentalist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, who have sought the closure of the dumping site and compensation for affected farmers.

Saurabh Sharma, the petitioners' lawyer, told Down To Earth that the petition included an inspection report by the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), which confirmed the presence of mixed waste and leachate — contaminated liquid that seeps from accumulated waste.

According to Sharma, the tribunal took note of the findings and observed that there was prima facie evidence of environmental damage.

Residents of Patalbag village in Pampore allege that the municipal authorities have been dumping waste on around eight acres (3.2 hectares) of land near their saffron fields since 2022. They say around 50 mini-truckloads of rubbish arrive from Pampore town every day.

During a visit to Patalbag in August 2026, Down To Earth found that several farmers had abandoned saffron cultivation because of rodent infestations. Some had switched to apples and other horticultural crops but continued to face problems with pests.

"This landfill is illegal. We are investigating it and taking action for environmental compensation," Safir Hussain Shah, regional director of the JKPCC, told Down To Earth.