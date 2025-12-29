Once driven by crop failure and migration, Betul’s villages are reclaiming agriculture through farmer-led natural farming

In the forest-fringed hills of Betul district, small tribal farmers have long struggled with erratic rainfall, declining soil fertility, and chronic crop failures. For years, these pressures forced many families to migrate in search of work. In the Saigohan watershed, however, farmers are leading an unexpected transformation.

What was once known for low productivity is now emerging as a living example of agroecological resilience. At the heart of this shift is National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) agroecology programme JIVA, implemented by non-profit Naman Seva Samiti (NSS) with technical support from non-profit WASSAN. The German development agency GIZ, through its initiative Support to Agroecological Transformation Processes in India (SuATI), provides financial support to agencies delivering support services under the JIVA programme. Together, these efforts have helped convert a watershed development project into a community-led natural farming movement.

Laying the foundation

The story begins with NABARD’s Watershed Development Fund programme, which focused on restoring degraded land in the villages of Saigohan, Naktidhana, and Jhirnadhana. A range of water conservation structures were built to arrest soil erosion and improve groundwater recharge. These included 309.81 running metres of continuous contour trenches, 1,976.9 running metres of staggered contour trenches, and 1,359 water absorption trenches. In addition, over 20,000 running metres of farm bunds, more than 32,000 running metres of stone bunds, and 244 stone outlets were constructed to safely manage excess runoff.

“These structures brought life back to 885 acres of land, benefiting around 280 farmers,” recalls Yuvraj Borban, Project Coordinator at NSS. A Farmer Producer Organisation and a watershed committee were also constituted. The JIVA programme was deliberately built upon the social and physical capital created under the watershed programme in Saigohan, Naktidhana, and Jhirnadhana.

“Under JIVA, we are now building fertility, biomass, and diversity on this base,” says Mugilal Kasdekar, president of the village watershed committee.

With soil moisture improving and water availability stabilising, NABARD introduced JIVA to deepen the ecological transition. The focus shifted from infrastructure to farming systems, with an emphasis on knowledge-intensive natural farming practices. Initial meetings across the three villages generated cautious interest. Around 50 farmers stepped forward in the first phase, each from different parts of the watershed, seeding natural farming practices in their respective locations.