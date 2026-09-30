Perpetual shortage: Why water scarcity persists in Gujarat

During the ongoing monsoon season, hundreds of villages in the state, especially the Kutch district and the Saurash-tra region (which has 11 districts), are struggling for water. According to the September 15 report of the India Meteorolog-ical Department’s Ahmedabad centre, Gujarat has received a total average rainfall of 597.4 mm from June 1 to September 15, 2026, compared to the normal rainfall of 663.9 mm — a 10 per cent less than normal precipitation. The district-wise rain data, however, paints a more stark picture. Devbhumi Dwarka, for instance, has received a massive 80 per cent less than normal rainfall by September 15. Similarly, Porbandar (67 per cent), Jamnagar (50 per cent), Kutch (39 per cent), Gir Somnath (33 per cent) and Rajkot (28 per cent) have also received considerably less than normal rainfall.