Regulating biopesticides: Mandate surveillance, time-limited approvals, safeguards against industry capture

Governing biopesticides without continuous learning is like navigating with an outdated map while the terrain shifts beneath you. Microbes adapt and evolve. Environmental interactions change with season and climate. New strains arise and long-term consequences may surface only years after introduction.

Ecological science and microbiome research constantly produce new knowledge, while field experience reveals patterns laboratory studies cannot anticipate. For this reason, post-market surveillance must be mandatory. Monitoring in regions of widespread use should track soil microbial communities, non-target organisms, crop performance, water quality and biodiversity over multiple seasons.

Epidemiological research on applicators and nearby communities is essential. Resistance surveillance in pest populations should provide early warnings and environmental fate studies across diverse agro-climatic conditions must test how products behave in practice.

Crucially, regulatory systems must specify how new evidence triggers action. Predefined thresholds for intervention, rapid response mechanisms for emerging risks and periodic reassessments of approvals should be standard. Regulation has to be adaptive.

Permanent approvals make little sense for living organisms. Time-limited authorisations, conditional registrations requiring additional research and mandatory reporting should replace the “approve once and forget” model inherited from chemical pesticide governance.

None of this is possible without funding. Industry levies, public budgets and carefully structured partnerships can sustain independent research. Without continuous investment, regulation becomes obsolete while biology keeps moving.

Institutional question: Who regulates & how?

Designing institutions for biopesticide governance involves foundational choices. One option is to adapt existing pesticide law, which benefits from established procedures but risks forcing biological products into frameworks meant for chemicals.

Another option is to formulate separate legislation tailored to biological realities, though this demands new infrastructure. A comprehensive pesticide management approach might allow integration while acknowledging differences.

Jurisdiction is equally important. Agriculture authorities understand farming systems and farmer welfare, but may lack specialised biosafety expertise. Environmental institutions bring ecological competence, yet may remain distant from day-to-day agricultural practice. Joint mechanisms could combine strengths, though they may introduce bureaucratic friction.

India’s federal structure adds another layer. Central standards can ensure uniformity and economies of scale, but may ignore regional variation. States can adapt rules to local contexts but differ widely in capacity. A hybrid approach of central norm-setting with state implementation and monitoring may best reflect agricultural realities.

Across all designs looms the risk of regulatory capture, where industry interests shape rules to exclude smaller actors and privilege corporate models. Warning signs include compliance costs affordable only to large firms, standards biased toward industrial production, revolving doors between regulators and companies and procedural complexity requiring expensive intermediaries.

Preventing capture requires structural safeguards: Representation of farmer organisations, open consultations, periodic review of regulations, explicit protection for small-scale and farmer production, independent scientific advice and strong whistleblower protections. Transparency is not cosmetic; it is defense against distortion.

Scientific challenge: Capacity gaps

Regulating microbes is fundamentally different from regulating chemicals. It demands expertise in microbiology, molecular biology, and ecology, along with laboratories capable of culturing organisms, verifying purity and conducting biosafety analyses. Field evaluation of living agents requires ecological understanding far beyond residue chemistry.

Expecting existing pesticide bureaucracies to perform these tasks without new investment is unrealistic. Just as cybercrime required specialised investigative systems, biopesticides require dedicated technical capacity — trained personnel, diagnostic infrastructure, genetic analysis tools, and standardised protocols. Building this capacity must be integral to regulatory reform.

Way forward: Protective, not restrictive

The aim is not regulation for its own sake but protection without suffocation. Farmers need defense against fraudulent commercial products, yet their own innovations must remain free. Markets require quality assurance, but rules should not create barriers that destroy decentralized production. High-risk technologies deserve strict precaution; low-risk traditional practices deserve space.

An evolutionary path makes sense. Begin by establishing definitions and baseline norms for categories of products. Develop flexible model guidelines, clarify documentation expectations, and strengthen institutional capacity. Only then should comprehensive mandatory systems emerge, informed by learning from earlier stages.