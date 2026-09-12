The harvest before the harvest

A narrow strip of zinnias blooms along the middle of a vegetable field in Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. Bees move from flower to flower before disappearing among the vegetable plants. Hoverflies pause in the morning light, while a ladybird beetle searches beneath a leaf where aphids have gathered. Between two chilli plants, a spider waits in a web that becomes visible only when sunlight catches its threads.

A few steps away, an old cotton saree covers a raised bed. Beneath it, the soil is cool, dark and moist. Outside the cloth, the exposed soil has begun to harden under the summer heat.

None of these would appear in a farmer’s harvest record. The bee will not be weighed; the spider will not be sold and the fungi living beneath the soil will never feature in a production report.

Yet they are part of the harvest.

Across the dry landscapes of Rayalaseema, farmers are experimenting with ways to bring some of these ecological relationships back into their fields. Flower borders, companion crops, farm ponds, trees, staggered planting and even discarded cotton sarees are being used alongside vegetable cultivation.

These practices may appear unrelated. Together, however, they address a larger question: how can a farm create the ecological conditions that allow crops to thrive?

What a farm leaves out

Modern agriculture has become highly skilled at designing production. Seeds are selected for specific conditions, and irrigation is calculated according to crop requirements. Similarly, nutrients are applied based on recommendations and expected yields are estimated before harvest.

But a farm is more than its crop.

Where will pollinators find food before the vegetables begin flowering? Where will beneficial insects survive after the crop is harvested? Where will birds perch? How will soil organisms survive months of intense heat? Where will rainwater slow down instead of running off?

Such questions are rarely part of a conventional farm plan.