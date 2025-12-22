The numbers game: Rush to certify India’s natural farmers raises concerns

It has been barely four months since certification guidelines under India’s Natural Farming Mission were issued, but the programme is already showing signs of turning into a target-chasing exercise. Certification bodies say they are under pressure to rapidly register thousands of farmers — often without funding — raising questions about the credibility and integrity of the process.

Earlier this month, the government issued a circular directing regional councils to mandatorily register between 5,000 and 10,000 non-scheme farmers (those not covered under any existing programme) under organic or natural farming within six months. The circular warned that the continuation and performance of these councils would be reviewed if targets were not met, and added that failure could even lead to cancellation of their authorisation.

The certification framework itself was finalised only in August, but pressure to demonstrate numbers followed almost immediately, by October. Down To Earth (DTE) spoke to 15 RCs across multiple states, many of whom said the National Centre of Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF) has been repeatedly asking them to register and certify increasing numbers of farmers under natural farming.

The December directive is not the first instance of such pressure. Ahead of a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2025, certification bodies were asked to issue Natural Farming Certificates to 150,000 farmers — not merely to register them.

Regional councils, or RCs, are government-authorised certification bodies tasked with mobilising farmers, verifying natural farming practices and granting certification through a mix of online documentation checks and season-wise field inspections via local farmer groups. They also train farmers and support market linkages.