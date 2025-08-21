‘Traditional seeds are very precious and need to be conserved in as many varieties as possible’

Some other crops like buckwheat, amaranth, etc. were also included in this category to enhance awareness among people towards millets. The year 2023 was celebrated globally as the ‘International Year of Millets’.

Currently, these millets are also being used therapeutically and as nutrition-enhancing grains. Diabetics today use barnyard millet (Jhangora) and finger millet (Manduva) in their daily diet.

Millets have today become a fad among the elite classes. However, there was a time when people used to consider millets as a food worthy of neglect.

I believe that various traditional species of millets need to be maintained and their cultivation needs to be promoted for future generations.

AB: How effective is traditional farming as far as soil organisms are concerned?

VJ: My father was not educated. But he was a master of farming. He used to say, “Sabbhi Dhani mil jali par Khan Kamaun ku yu matu ni milnya”, meaning that you can get everything but not fertile agricultural soil which is priceless.

I today fully acknowledge my father’s words as we have made soils sick by using pesticides and chemical fertilisers. This turns living soil into dead soil, devoid of micro-organisms.

Fertile soils have decreased immensely in every part of India. It is well known that cultivation can only be carried out when the soil is alive, meaning it has micro-organism present in it.

I devised a natural way to farm. We laid straw as a mulching on the soil, without disturbing it. After a few days, the plants came up well and the moisture remained adequate.

If our soils are given farmyard manure or natural fertiliser, they remain healthy and alive as there is enough microbial presence. But chemical fertiliser gradually makes the soil dead. Traditional farming is thus good for soil health, leading to sustainability.

AB: What is the importance of trees present on farmland in mountainous areas?

VJ: The mountain farmer not only cultivates the farm but also maintains beneficial trees there. This is called ‘traditional agroforestry’. Here, people are completely dependent on farming as well as trees, which fulfils their livelihood and daily needs.

Trees on the farm, especially on the bunds, play an important role in maintaining organic matter in the soil. Besides, they provide fodder, fuel wood, fruits, fibre, etc. for multipurpose uses.

Fruit trees provide additional revenue to farmers. They conserve soil and water, reduce soil erosion and conserve moisture on the farm. Trees also give protection to the standing crop in the fields, besides regulating temperature and making it favourable for farming and microbes.

Trees also absorb carbon, which keeps the atmosphere pure and farmers can get carbon credits too. Therefore, the hill farmer cannot imagine agriculture without trees.

AB: How relevant is traditional farming in today’s era of climate change?

VJ: Climate change is a real and present danger. I can say that in our village, I saw two to three feet of snow in my childhood. But now, there has been no snow for the past many years. Even when it snows, the snow melts very soon.

Rhododendron (Burhans) and Reinwardtia (Fyoli) flowers, which used to blossom in March-April earlier, now flower in the first fortnight of January.

Snow is required for horticulture activities in temperate climes, in order to maintain prolonged moisture and complete the required chilling hours.

In the event of such odd and inclement weather, millets (Manduva, Jhangora, Cheena, Kauni, etc.) are less affected or not affected at all. They are thus resilient to such changing climate.

AB: Human-wildlife conflict is the main problem for agriculture in the hills. What is your experience and how can this conflict be controlled?

VJ: It is not that there were no wild animals earlier. But they were less in human areas, because sufficient food was available in the forests.

Monkeys (Rhesus macaques) are a major problem in the hills. Since they live in or near human settlements, their behaviour has changed. They are attracted by human-made food as well as fruits and cereals which are cultivated by farmers.

The menace of wild boar is also increasing continuously in areas at lower elevations. These animals destroy a lot of crops in Uttarakhand.

The monkey menace poses a big challenge. Earlier, villages used to keep security guards to protect crops from animal depredations. These guards were locally called Jagwala and Bandarwala.

There is a need to re-establish this system.

In order to drive away monkeys, we should dispose our garbage (including plastic and junk) in a safe manner to locations out of reach of monkeys. There is a need to choose crops in areas facing depredations which are less affected by monkeys and other wildlife.

AB: Forest fires are a big problem in hill areas. What is your opinion regarding them?

VJ: Forest fire is a major problem in mountainous regions. That is because these areas are also warming up.

Sometimes, such fires are caused by sheer negligence while burning leftover crop stubble. At other times, people picnicking in forest areas make bonfires. And finally, cigarettes and beedis can also cause such fires. There is also the practice of controlled burning to stimulate the growth of fresh grass, which can sometimes go out of control.

Earlier, there were rules for burning in the fields. Such field fires used to be created during mornings when there was hardly any wind. These fires were also doused once they had burnt the necessary stubble and served their purpose.

Another reason is afforestation being done in the forests. It is easy to plant trees, but it is difficult to protect them. There is a Garhwali saying, “Dalu aur Baloo”. That is, plants have to be protected in the same way as a small child is. So, while afforestation is being done to create mixed forests, these forests are not being prepared for fires.

A forest fire cannot be doused without the cooperation of local people. Because the forest belongs to the local community and so, it should be ensured that there is public participation in extinguishing the forest fire.

Our village of Jardhargaon has set a good example by protecting our local forest. We have saved and increased forest cover with the help of village residents and public participation.

By understanding the forest and carefully selecting and planting trees, nurturing them and making a mixed forest, they have ensured that there is no incidence of forest fire. In fact, our forest is now a ‘model forest’ for others.

AB: People are migrating from the hills to the plains in great numbers, leaving behind ‘ghost villages’. How do you see this phenomenon?

VJ: To stem migration, we need to improve our systems. There is a need to link the education system with agriculture from the school level in the hills. Understanding of resources at the local level creates job opportunities.

Hill youth are studying only for the sake of doing jobs, not for creating them. Whereas agriculture creates jobs. Agriculture should be included as a subject in our education system from the beginning. Food-based industries and forestry should also be added. In this way, employment can be generated locally, using agricultural techniques and disciplines.

For example, income can be generated from dairy. Crops may be destroyed by wild animals. But wild grass is not. The dairy (milk) business can be done by feeding such grass to cattle and buffaloes and employment can be generated by producing various milk products like ghee, cheese, curd, etc., which will reduce migration.

There is a need to educate youth in a systematic and concrete manner on horticulture, forestry, tourism etc., which will surely reduce migration.

AB: Please share the achievements of the Save Seed Movement till date

VJ: We have shared traditional knowledge on conserving traditional seeds with people. Some 340-350 types of paddy species have been protected and preserved by us. These were on the verge of extinction.

We have also preserved 30-32 species of wheat, 220 species of Rajma (kidney beans) as well as Nauragi (rice bean), of which I personally have preserved 25-30 colours and sizes.

Similarly, there is black gram (Bhatt) the various species of which have also been preserved. Some 10-12 types of Sunta (cluster bean) have been conserved.

Many types of nutritious vegetables are found in the kitchen gardens (Sagwade) of the hills. Sharing this traditional knowledge and saving these seeds is an achievement in itself.

We have been appreciated locally and globally. In 2003, I was invited to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature conference held in Durban, South Africa. Similarly, I was invited to a food security meeting in Belgium, besides being invited by the European Environment Foundation in Germany. Our movement was highly appreciated in Malaysia, where we were invited for a campaign on rice.

Our efforts have been understood and appreciated in other parts of India as well. We received many awards, including the Indira Gandhi Paryavaran Puraskar awarded by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

AB: What are your future plans?

VJ: I am very optimistic. The whole world is now discussing what we have been discussing for years.

I want the traditional knowledge that we received from our ancestors to reach all people. The traditional seeds which are very precious, need to be conserved in as many varieties as possible, and this will be the true measure of success for our movement.

For me personally, true success will be when our farming and food keep us healthy and we do not get sick from food. That can happen only if we do pure farming ourselves.