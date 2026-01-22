Water bankruptcy: UN report signals a post-crisis era for global agriculture

For decades, global agriculture has expanded on the assumption that water systems could sustain growing withdrawals and continue to supply reliable volumes of water over time, supported by infrastructure development, efficiency gains and short-term crisis management.

The latest United Nations report makes clear that this assumption is no longer valid. In many regions, agriculture is no longer operating in a temporary water crisis but within a state of global water bankruptcy, where long-term water use has exceeded renewable inflows and safe depletion limits.

Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era released on January 20, 2026 by United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, warned that the planet has entered the ‘Global Water Bankruptcy era’ and in many areas, rivers, lakes, aquifers, wetlands, soils and glaciers, have been damaged beyond realistic prospects of full recovery.