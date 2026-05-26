Bihar and West Bengal at centre of expanding pollution hotspot driven by biomass burning, 25-year study finds

A 25-year satellite study has identified Bihar and West Bengal as major particulate pollution hotspots, warning that the eastern Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) and north-east India are carrying a growing pollution burden driven largely by biomass burning.

The study, Decadal shifts in aerosol hotspots and source attribution over IGP, north-east India and Himalayas: A 25-year (2000–2024) study , found that particulate matter (PM) pollution rose by more than 20 per cent across the IGP, the Himalayan region and north-east India over the study period. The research was published in the journal Atmospheric Environment.

Using the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, the Earth-observing instrument aboard National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Terra and Aqua satellites, the researchers discovered the highest PM concentrations in the eastern IGP, particularly Bihar, southern West Bengal and large parts of Bangladesh, the researchers observed.

Pollution levels across the IGP, the Himalayan region and north-east India rose by 10 per cent to 40 per cent between 2010 and 2019, compared with the previous decade, the study said.

More worryingly, the researchers found that the composition of PM had also changed. Organic carbon and sulphate components of PM, both closely associated with biomass burning, increased by almost 50 per cent, according to the study.