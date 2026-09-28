Coal-driven electricity growth raises urban air pollution, deaths concerns in India: Study

India’s electricity demand nearly quadrupled between 2000 and 2020 as its GDP per capita more than tripled, but the expansion was met predominantly with coal, contributing to a sharp rise in urban air pollution and particulate matter-related deaths, according to a new study.

Published in Nature Cities, the study by Basudev Swain of the University of Oxford and colleagues found that coal supplied about 76 per cent of India’s electricity generation during the period. Urban aerosol loading more than doubled, while estimated urban deaths attributable to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) increased from about 0.67 million in 2000 to 0.87 million in 2020.

The researchers found that the expansion of coal-based electricity was associated with higher sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions, increased sulphate aerosols and rising urban PM2.5 concentrations. At the same time, rising incomes and greater access to clean cooking reduced household air pollution and associated deaths, creating a shift in the pollution burden from indoor to outdoor environments.

The findings are relevant to India’s current energy trajectory even as the electricity mix begins to change. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said India’s coal-fired power generation declined by about 3 per cent in 2025, partly because of a strong monsoon that boosted hydropower and reduced cooling and agricultural electricity demand. However, the IEA expects India’s electricity demand to grow at an average 6.4 per cent a year between 2026 and 2030, with solar photovoltaic expected to meet about half of the additional demand and coal about a quarter.

Electricity demand rose nearly fourfold

India’s GDP per capita increased from about $600 to $700 in 2000 to more than $2,000 by 2020, while electricity demand rose from approximately 450 terawatt hours (TWh) to almost 2,000 TWh, the study said.

Access to electricity increased from about 60 per cent of the population to more than 95 per cent during the same period. However, coal continued to account for about 75 to 80 per cent of electricity generation. In 2020, coal accounted for 75.9 per cent, followed by hydropower at 7.7 per cent, wind at 6.6 per cent, solar at 4 per cent, nuclear energy at 2.8 per cent, natural gas at 2.7 per cent and oil at 0.2 per cent.

India had 71 coal-fired power plants before 2000. Another 182 were commissioned between 2001 and 2024, taking the total to 253 by 2024. The plants are concentrated particularly across the Indo-Gangetic Plain and the Horseshoe Belt, areas that also contain major urban agglomerations, industrial centres and economic corridors.

The study’s econometric analysis found a statistically significant positive relationship between GDP per capita and electricity demand. A 1 per cent increase in GDP per capita was associated with an approximately 1.14 per cent increase in electricity demand, with a 95 per cent confidence interval of 1.112 to 1.167 and P < 0.001.