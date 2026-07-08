Delhi builds to reduce pollution, increases it in the process

The capital of India is building infrastructure at a fast pace to cater to the needs of its growing population.
With more people being added to Delhi’s residents every year, the need for infrastructure has never been felt more strongly.
Delhi is also building to reduce its notorious air pollution, especially during the winter months, brought on in part by vehicular emissions.
Ironically though, as the city constructs more, it is polluted more.
These images show vehicles passing through dense road dust near an active construction site in Delhi.
As the city expands its infrastructure network, inadequate dust suppression at worksites continues to add to PM10 pollution, a key driver of poor urban air quality.