Delhi had only one ‘Good’ air day in 92 days, despite 576.9 mm of rainfall: CSE analysis

The national capital recorded only one ‘Good’ air day despite receiving plentiful rainfall this monsoon, an assessment of summer (April-May 2026) and monsoon months (June-August 2026) this year by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi, has shown.

The analysis, released on September 30, 2026, showed that even during the monsoon season — when natural atmospheric “washout” and wet deposition effects are at their annual peak — Delhi’s ambient air quality fails to achieve ‘Good’ air days. Despite heavy precipitation, baseline pollution remains elevated, and particulate matter rebounds rapidly within 48 hours of rainfall.

“While monsoon rains bring temporary relief, they only mask the underlying crisis. The fact that even heavy rainfall failed to bring consistent ‘Good’ air quality, and that pollution rebounded within 48 hours during dry spells, shows that our baseline emissions remain dangerously high. As we enter winter, we are starting from a baseline where continuous, elevated emissions will inevitably trigger severe seasonal spikes,” Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, CSE, said in a statement by the think tank.

“Delhi cannot rely on nature’s washout in the monsoon or emergency bans in winter to manage its air. What we need is ambitious, year-round, airshed-wide action to permanently cut emissions at their source across all sectors in the NCR,” Roychowdhury added.

The assessment

CSE researchers considered ‘Summer’ as the days from April 1 to May 31, 2026 (61 days), and ‘Monsoon’ as the days from June 1 to August 31, 2026 (92 days).

‘Daily precipitation’ represented the combined arithmetic mean of official measurements recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Safdarjung and Palam monitoring stations.

An ‘isolated event’ comprised one or more consecutive rainy days bounded by at least one prior dry day and followed by at least three consecutive dry days. “This three-day post-rain tracking window isolates PM2.5 ​recovery dynamics from secondary rain interventions. For rainfall events spanning multiple consecutive days, the “during rain” value reflects the mean PM2.5​ level across the entire rainy period,” the CSE statement noted.