Delhi-NCR hospitals see rise in respiratory patients as air pollution worsens

Hospitals and clinics across Delhi-NCR are reporting an increase in patients with respiratory problems as air pollution worsens following Diwali, with doctors warning that cases could rise further in the coming days.

At Majeedia Hospital in South Delhi, the emergency department has been treating patients with breathing difficulties, persistent coughs and burn injuries. Healthcare workers expect more patients as pollution levels remain high.

Dr Nawaz Sharif, an emergency medical officer at the hospital, told Down To Earth that 30 patients with similar complaints had visited the emergency department within 12 hours of Diwali night last year.

He said respiratory complaints typically increase during and immediately after the festival.

On November 9, the hospital's respiratory outpatient department (OPD) recorded 42 patients with breathing difficulties. During periods of poor air quality, the department typically sees 50-60 patients, compared with 30-40 on days when pollution levels are lower.

Healthcare workers estimate that patient numbers rise by 60-70 per cent during the pollution season.

Among those waiting for treatment was Mohammad Sabahuddin, 38, from Tekhand in South Delhi. He said he had been suffering from a persistent cough that worsened whenever air quality deteriorated.

Dr Harshit Jain, a general physician in Faridabad, said patients frequently seek treatment for coughing, asthma, throat irritation and other respiratory problems during and after Diwali.

Most of those visiting his clinic with such complaints are aged over 60, he said.

Jain warned that respiratory difficulties could also place additional strain on the heart, particularly in people with existing health conditions.