Delhi's air quality had already deteriorated to its worst pre-Diwali levels in three years, even before the festival began, according to an analysis by the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) released on November 11, 2026.

In the week before Diwali, Delhi's average PM2.5 concentration was 236 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), 97 per cent higher than the 120 µg/m³ recorded in 2025 and 32 per cent higher than the 179 µg/m³ in 2024.

Except for a brief improvement following rainfall in late September, Delhi's pre-winter air quality was worse this year than in 2025. In both years, pollution levels spiked just before Diwali. CSE's Anumita Roychowdhury said Delhi's baseline pollution levels were now higher.

Pollution hotspots show mixed trends

Between October 1 and November 8, 11 of Delhi's 13 officially identified pollution hotspots recorded lower pollution levels than during the same period last year.

Anand Vihar recorded a 49 per cent improvement, followed by Wazirpur at 41 per cent, Ashok Vihar at 40 per cent and Bawana at 22 per cent. However, Jahangirpuri remained the most polluted hotspot, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 163 µg/m³.

Areas outside the official hotspot list also recorded high pollution levels. These included Vivek Vihar (144 µg/m³), Sonia Vihar (139 µg/m³), ITO (137 µg/m³), Delhi Technological University (135 µg/m³), NIH Narela (122 µg/m³) and NSUT Jaffarpur (111 µg/m³).

Neighbouring districts and transport major contributors

Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) for November 1–8 showed that neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) districts contributed 54.43 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution, while sources within Delhi accounted for 33.06 per cent. Stubble burning contributed 14.29 per cent.

Stubble burning's contribution was 11.5 per cent on November 1 and 8.6 per cent on November 2, peaking at 16.2 per cent on November 4.

On November 6, when Delhi's air quality index (AQI) reached 382 and Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked, stubble burning's contribution was around 8 per cent.

Within Delhi, transport was the largest contributor to PM2.5 pollution, accounting for 52 per cent. This was followed by residential sources at 13 per cent, industries on the city's outskirts at 11 per cent and construction at 7 per cent.

Energy use and waste burning contributed 5 per cent each, while road dust and other sources accounted for 4 per cent each.

Emergency traffic restrictions make little difference

Did the emergency traffic restrictions help? Barely.

Between November 2 and 6, journeys took 2.40 times as long as they would on an empty road, compared with 2.38 times on October 30, before the restrictions came into force.

During the evening peak, the travel time index rose marginally from 3.48 to 3.49.

Commuters still took 13 per cent longer to complete journeys compared with typical weekdays between January and April 2026. Evening rush-hour journeys took between 13 and 31 per cent longer.

Morning peak travel times increased by 1 per cent, while evening peak travel times remained unchanged. The additional time needed for evening journeys fell only marginally, from 6.36 to 6.16 minutes.

Festival-related reductions in traffic were more noticeable. On Holi, traffic was 46 per cent lower than on a normal weekday. On Diwali, it was 29 per cent lower than on a typical Sunday, although afternoon traffic remained heavy.

CSE's Shubham Srivastava said the restrictions had failed to flatten rush-hour traffic peaks.