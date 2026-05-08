Delhi’s next EV challenge is not adoption

The Delhi Draft EV policy marks an important turning point in the city’s electric mobility journey. The first policy, introduced in 2020, had a relatively straightforward objective: get people to buy electric vehicles (EVs). At the time, EVs were still expensive, unfamiliar, and seen as risky. Subsidies and incentives were necessary to create confidence in the market.

That strategy worked. Delhi emerged as one of India’s leading EV markets, particularly in two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Electric autos became visible on the streets. Delivery fleets began electrifying. Consumers became more comfortable with the technology. The market crossed the phase where EVs were seen as experimental.

But success has also exposed the next layer of problems.

The challenge before Delhi today is no longer convincing people that EVs are viable. It is whether the city can build the systems required to support electrification at scale.

That is what makes Delhi EV Policy 2.0 fundamentally different from the earlier framework.

The shift is visible across the policy draft. Incentives are no longer the centrepiece. Instead, the government is moving toward mandates, institutional coordination, charging infrastructure planning, and implementation systems. Electrification is no longer being treated as a niche clean-tech programme. It is being embedded into the functioning of the city itself.

This is the difficult phase of transition — where ambition alone is not enough.

From subsidies to structural change

One of the most significant changes in the new policy is the move from incentives to regulatory certainty. The earlier framework encouraged adoption through subsidies and aspirational targets. The new policy goes further by establishing timelines for phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles across several high-impact segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and aggregator fleets.